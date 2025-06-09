This Upgraded Screwdriver Recipe Is The Zesty Drink You'll Sip All Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone can mix together vodka and orange juice: This summer, give your mixologist routine a twist and reach for the blood oranges to create our truly elevated blood orange Screwdriver recipe. It's a pretty, juicy take on an old favorite, and we're loving its bright, bittersweet flavor.

If you're dreaming of afternoons spent driving with the rooftop open along the Amalfi coast, only to settle down for a long afternoon of cocktails in the middle of an Italian piazza, then this take on the Screwdriver is for you. It combines sharp, bitter Aperol liqueur and takes it from its customary utilization in a spritz to use as a pleasantly acrid building block in our updated Screwdriver recipe. We start with a simple, vibrant, and zesty homemade blood orange syrup — which might be something you'll want to call on for other cocktails throughout the summer — and build on the bright, fresh flavor with citrus-infused vodka and hand-squeezed blood orange juice.

Say goodbye to bland cocktails and hello to possibly the most refreshing sip of the summer. When blood orange meets vodka, you know things are about to get spicy in here.