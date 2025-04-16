Elevate Your Cocktail Game With Our Raspberry Scotch Sour Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a glamorous, elegant take on the Scotch sour, look no further than this raspberry number. Refreshing and equal parts sweet and tart, this is the kind of drink that will make you want to don an evening gown and channel Old Hollywood magic right in your living room.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, a Scotch sour is often perceived as a vintage, acidic, and masculine drink that tastes of peated whiskey and cigar smoke. But this drink can become so much more unique and flavorful with the addition of raspberry preserves, a raspberry liqueur, and a few luxurious garnishes. Because who doesn't want to feel like a starlet of the silver screen for a night?

"Raspberries go really well with lemons, and once you sub the regular simple syrup with a honey and preserves sweetener combo, the whole drink just feels lighter and more elevated," says Prints. These finishing touches mellow out the Scotch whiskey, softening its edges and turning this into a delicate cocktail that rivals some of the genre's biggest classics.