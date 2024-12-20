Bad Santa-Inspired New York Sour Cocktail Recipe
For a festive cocktail with a unique twist, our Bad Santa-inspired New York sour is the perfect drink to spice up your holiday gatherings. This attractive and unusual drink puts a spin on the classic New York Sour by taking inspiration from the irreverent 2003 comedy "Bad Santa," and its main character played by Billy Bob Thornton.
In this early naughts hit, Thornton plays a crude, heavy-drinking conman who poses as a mall Santa in order to rob department stores on Christmas Eve. But as in all feel-good movies, our hero unexpectedly forms a bond with a troubled kid, which leads him to abandon his wiley ways and discover personal growth and redemption.
Well, redemption aside, we've taken a cue from Thornton's unconventional character study: For one famous scene in particular, he allegedly started his day with three glasses of red wine, then continued with vodka cranberry, and finished with a few Bud Lights. Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table reimagined this unholy combination — sans beer — into a more refined cocktail that anyone would be happy to drink on Christmas. The result is a visually striking, layered cocktail that captures the spirit of the movie while elevating it to cocktail bar standards.
Gather the ingredients for this Bad Santa cocktail
To create this festive cocktail, you'll first need to make a sweet and sour lemon syrup. For that, gather sugar, water, and a fresh lemon for its zest and juice. You can also use a store-bought premium lemon syrup to save some time. The cocktail itself requires vodka as the base spirit, complemented by white cranberry juice for a tart twist that keeps the color light. You'll also need red wine for the signature float, creating a layered ombre look. Don't forget to pick up fresh cranberries and rosemary sprigs for garnish, as they add a festive touch to the presentation. Lastly, make sure you have plenty of ice to chill the drink properly.
Step 1: Combine the syrup ingredients
In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, water, lemon zest, and lemon juice.
Step 2: Bring to a simmer
Bring to a simmer, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Let cool.
Step 3: Combine the ingredients in shaker
In a shaker, add 3 ounces of the lemon syrup, vodka, and white cranberry juice.
Step 4: Stir the cocktail
Stir.
Step 5: Add ice to glasses
Fill each glass with ice.
Step 6: Pour vodka mix over ice
Pour the vodka mixture over the ice in each glass.
Step 7: Float the red wine
Slowly pour the red wine over the back of a spoon into each glass to create a layered effect.
Step 8: Garnish the cocktail
Add fresh cranberries on a cocktail pick and a sprig of rosemary for a festive touch.
Step 9: Serve the cocktail
Serve immediately.
Add some fun to your Christmas party with this red wine, lemon, and vodka cocktail inspired by the film Bad Santa and based on a classic New York Sour.
Ingredients
- For the lemon syrup
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup water
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- For the cocktails
- 3 ounces lemon syrup
- 6 ounces vodka
- 12 ounces white cranberry juice
- 6 ounces red wine
- Fresh cranberries and rosemary for garnish
- Ice
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|580
|Total Fat
|0.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|82.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|72.5 g
|Sodium
|15.0 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
What type of vodka and red wine work best for this cocktail?
The choice of vodka and red wine that you use in this recipe makes a big difference in this Bad Santa-inspired New York sour. For vodka, a smooth, high-quality brand works best as it provides a clean base for the other flavors. Standard unflavored vodka is a good choice, and of course, Martha has a thing or two to teach us about choosing top-shelf spirits. But you can also play around with the cocktail by using lemon vodka or even homemade cranberry-infused vodka. Though it will alter the drink's color, cranberry-infused vodka will intensify the cranberry notes, creating a more robust berry flavor throughout the drink. Lemon vodka, on the other hand, will push forward the citrus notes from the lemon syrup, resulting in a brighter, more refreshing cocktail.
For the red wine float, a light to medium-bodied red with good acidity works well. Pinot noir is an excellent choice due to its lighter body and fruity notes that complement the cranberry juice. Other great options include gamay or a light grenache. These wines won't overpower the other ingredients but will still provide the necessary color and flavor contrast. Avoid heavy, tannic reds like cabernet sauvignon or malbec, as they can dominate the drink's flavor profile.
What changes can you make to this Bad Santa cocktail?
This Bad Santa-inspired New York sour offers plenty of opportunities for creative variations. One simple change is to experiment with different types of vodka. While standard vodka works well, flavored options like vanilla or citrus vodka can add depth to the cocktail. You could also substitute the vodka entirely with gin for a more herbal profile, or whiskey for something that goes more in line with the original New York sour.
The cranberry component can be modified as well. Instead of white cranberry juice, try using regular cranberry juice for a deeper color and more intense flavor. Alternatively, a good cranberry syrup will give the drink a more concentrated taste, or you can try an unsweetened natural cranberry juice, though you will need to add more lemon syrup with the latter.
For a unique twist on the wine float, try using a sparkling red wine or even a rosé for a lighter touch. Lastly, consider playing with the ratios of the ingredients to find your perfect balance of sweet, sour, and strong. You might prefer a boozier version with more vodka or a fruitier one with extra cranberry juice. The best fun is to play around, so don't hold back!