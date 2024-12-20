Bad Santa-Inspired New York Sour Cocktail Recipe

For a festive cocktail with a unique twist, our Bad Santa-inspired New York sour is the perfect drink to spice up your holiday gatherings. This attractive and unusual drink puts a spin on the classic New York Sour by taking inspiration from the irreverent 2003 comedy "Bad Santa," and its main character played by Billy Bob Thornton.

In this early naughts hit, Thornton plays a crude, heavy-drinking conman who poses as a mall Santa in order to rob department stores on Christmas Eve. But as in all feel-good movies, our hero unexpectedly forms a bond with a troubled kid, which leads him to abandon his wiley ways and discover personal growth and redemption.

Well, redemption aside, we've taken a cue from Thornton's unconventional character study: For one famous scene in particular, he allegedly started his day with three glasses of red wine, then continued with vodka cranberry, and finished with a few Bud Lights. Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table reimagined this unholy combination — sans beer — into a more refined cocktail that anyone would be happy to drink on Christmas. The result is a visually striking, layered cocktail that captures the spirit of the movie while elevating it to cocktail bar standards.

