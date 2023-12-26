Martha Stewart's Favorite Cocktail Features A Citrus Zing And Top Shelf Vodka

Martha Stewart's favorite cocktail is one all citrus lovers can get behind. It's no secret that she is a big fan of the classic lemon drop martini, but because this signature drink comes with Stewart's seal of approval, it has a little something extra in the form of a Meyer lemon. It's also made with the media mogul's go-to Polish vodka brand: Belvedere.

Per Today, to create her lemon drop, Stewart shares that in addition to the squeezed juice from a Meyer lemon, top-shelf Polish vodka, and orange-flavored Cointreau, she also makes a lemon-flavored simple syrup using the zest of this beloved citrus that sends the taste of this adult beverage into overdrive.

Meyer lemons work so well in this martini because, likely being a cross between a mandarin orange and a lemon, they are naturally sweeter than other lemons. They are also less acidic which can balance any additional acidic ingredients with sugary ingredients and create a more well-rounded flavor. The tangy, citrus flavor of the Meyer lemon makes it an easy addition to Stewart's lemon drop, as well as to your other favorite alcoholic beverages.