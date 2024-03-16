Try Dry And Sweet Vermouth For A Perfectly Balanced Manhattan Cocktail

A Manhattan is a classic cocktail for good reason. Typically made with vermouth, rye whiskey, bitters, and a garnish of citrus or cherry, the drink has nailed down its perfect formula. Most Manhattan recipes rely on sweet vermouth, which is a bold rusty red version of the fortified wine that also tends to accompany Negronis. Dry vermouth, however, is just as useful — and works best when paired alongside its sweeter counterpart.

In fact, a combination of both dry and sweet vermouth can enhance your Manhattan and combine the strengths of both spirits in one glass. If you like your cocktails on the dryer side, the combination may especially appeal to you; dry vermouth keeps the flavors of whiskey at the drink's forefront rather than masked behind any overt sweetness. The touch of sweet vermouth, however, maintains just enough sweetness to counteract any bitterness. The two are the perfect tag-team and work well in any Manhattan.

To maximize this duo's potential, pick up bottles of both sweet and dry vermouth — but don't let either one have too much of a say. The two should balance one another and the whiskey should still get to shine.