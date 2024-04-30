The Grand Manhattan Is A Sweeter Twist On The Classic Whiskey Cocktail

For many, the Manhattan is a cornerstone of the cocktail world. But for those who find the classic recipe too dry or intense, there's a delightful variation waiting to be discovered: the Grand Manhattan. This version is ideal for those looking for a sophisticated twist with a sweeter dimension to the traditional recipe.

Before delving into the Grand Manhattan, let's first understand the original version. A traditional Manhattan recipe consists of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and a dash of bitters. It's typically served in a chilled cocktail glass with a cherry garnish, presenting a harmonious balance of bold whiskey notes and the subtle sweetness of the vermouth. The Grand Manhattan offers a richer and more complex drinking experience by introducing an additional sweeter element via liqueur. Grand Marnier, a French orange liqueur renowned for its vibrant flavor, is a popular choice for this twist and lends the cocktail the "grand" part of its name. Its citrusy notes and hint of sweetness harmonize with the whiskey and vermouth, creating a more indulgent taste profile. Cointreau, a well-known triple-sec orange-flavored liqueur, would be a good stand-in if you don't have Grand Marnier.

So, where to start? And what whiskey to use? Traditionally, a classic Manhattan contains rye whiskey; however, you might consider swapping out rye for bourbon. Bourbons like Maker's Mark, Woodford Reserve, or Buffalo Trace can add a smoother, slightly sweeter note to your cocktail.