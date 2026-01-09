3-Ingredient Crockpot Ribs Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Slow cooker short ribs on platter with potatoes and sauce besides Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Our 3-ingredient crockpot ribs recipe provides you with one of the easiest and most flavorful ways to cook this particular cut of meat. Made with shelf-stable ingredients you likely have in your pantry right now, this satisfying and flavorful meal comes together faster than it takes to set the table, and the slow cooker does all the work.

Ribs may take a while to cook, but thanks to the simple, sweet vintage all-American Coke and BBQ sauce marinade and the power of the slow cooker, this three-ingredient recipe results in meat that is so soft it falls off the bone. Served in a caramelized gravy that is both tangy and sweet, this meal is going to be one you come back to over and over again when you need an easy crowd-pleasing win.

According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, the secret here is the effervescent power and unique flavor of Coca-Cola and its high sugar content. Mixed with store-bought BBQ sauce, which is also high in sugar, vinegar, and seasonings, the sauce serves to break down the tough tissues of the meat on short ribs during a low-and-slow cooking process. With a short blast under the broiler to achieve some char and a further quick reduction of the sauce, this seemingly fuss-free dish becomes unapologetically succulent.

Gather the ingredients for slow cooker short ribs

ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For the meat of the dish, you'll need beef short ribs, bone-in. We suggest purchasing a full rib per diner, or a half rib if it's part of a large meal. For the deceptively layered sauce, you'll need salt and black pepper, Coca-Cola, and your favorite BBQ sauce. For presentation, just a smattering of diced green onions is enough. 

Step 1: Season the short ribs

Short ribs with salt and pepper Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Season the short ribs on all sides with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Arrange the ribs in a slow cooker

Short ribs in slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Place the ribs in the slow cooker in a single layer, standing them upright if needed.

Step 3: Add the sauce

Short ribs with sauce in slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Pour the Coca-Cola and BBQ sauce over the ribs. Do not stir.

Step 4: Cook the ribs

Short ribs with sauce in slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours, until the meat is fork-tender and pulling away from the bones.

Step 5: Preheat the oven to broil

Oven set to broil Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Set the oven to low broil.

Step 6: Prep a baking sheet

Baking sheet with parchment Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Prep a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 7: Remove the ribs

Short ribs on baking sheet Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove the ribs from the slow cooker and place them on the baking sheet.

Step 8: Broil

Hand holding baking sheet with broiled ribs Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Transfer the ribs to the oven and broil for 2 minutes.

Step 9: Pour the sauce into a saucepan

Straining short ribs through colander Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Strain the cooking liquid into a saucepan, discarding the solids and skimming the fat.

Step 10: Cook the sauce down

sauce in pot Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and reduce for 10-15 minutes, until thickened to a sauce consistency.

Step 11: Brush the ribs with sauce

Brushing ribs with sauce Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Brush the ribs with the cooked sauce.

Step 12: Broil again

Ribs with sauce Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Transfer to the oven and broil on low for 2 minutes, until the sauce caramelizes and develops char.

Step 13: Serve the slow cooker short ribs

Pouring sauce over short ribs Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve the ribs with additional reduced cooking liquid and diced green onions, if desired.

What can I serve with Crockpot ribs?

3-Ingredient Crockpot Ribs Recipe

With a tangy-sweet Coke and BBQ sauce glaze, these tender ribs come together with only 3 ingredients in no time, and then the slow cooker does all the work.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
8
hours
servings
6
Servings
Slow cooker short ribs on platter with potatoes and sauce besides
Total time: 8 hours, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds beef short ribs
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 ½ cups Coca-Cola
  • 1 ½ cups BBQ sauce

Optional Ingredients

  • ¼ cup diced green onions, chopped

Directions

  1. Season the short ribs on all sides with salt and pepper.
  2. Place the ribs in the slow cooker in a single layer, standing them upright if needed.
  3. Pour the Coca-Cola and BBQ sauce overthe ribs. Do not stir.
  4. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours, until the meat is fork-tender and pulling away from the bones.
  5. Set the oven to low broil.
  6. Prep a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  7. Remove the ribs from the slow cooker and place them on the baking sheet.
  8. Transfer the ribs to the oven and broil for 2 minutes.
  9. Strain the cooking liquid into a saucepan, discarding the solids and skimming the fat.
  10. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and reduce for 10-15 minutes, until thickened to a sauce consistency.
  11. Brush the ribs with the cooked sauce.
  12. Transfer to the oven and broil on low for 2 minutes, until the sauce caramelizes and develops char.
  13. Serve the ribs with additional reduced cooking liquid and diced green onions, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 1,326
Total Fat 110.0 g
Saturated Fat 47.8 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 229.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 36.7 g
Dietary Fiber 1.0 g
Total Sugars 29.0 g
Sodium 1,018.5 mg
Protein 44.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What other flavors can you add to this BBQ crockpot ribs recipe?

Plate with potatoes and short rib Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

The basic flavors in this recipe are a great starting point if you want to branch out in other directions. Maintaining the base of Coca-Cola or a similar caramel soda is important, as well as pairing it with a thick sauce that has layers of flavor — but from there, you can go in any direction inspiration leads you.

You can start out small, with little modifications like adding a teaspoon of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes. For deeper complexity, mix in two tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce or apple cider vinegar to increase the tang.

You can add some chipotle peppers in adobo sauce for a smoky heat that feels more Southwestern, and complement that flavor by adding some black beans, corn, and green chile peppers. To go in an Asian direction, try adding a quarter cup of soy sauce and an inch of grated ginger, and switching up the BBQ sauce for hoisin sauce. To take the existing flavors further in a more Southern direction, add 6 crushed garlic cloves to the slow cooker, along with smoked paprika, onion powder, and even a splash of bourbon and another quarter cup of brown sugar or honey to take the sweetness up a notch.

What is another way to finish the ribs besides broiling?

Plate with potatoes and short rib Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Broiling the ribs produces a nice char, but it's a process that can go wrong if you're not watching the oven carefully. If you don't feel like taking this extra step, we get it, and want to assure you there are ways to avoid it and keep it all low, slow, and easy.

Grilling is a great alternative to give these ribs a true barbecue flavor and a delicious caramelization. After the ribs finish cooking in the slow cooker, preheat your outdoor grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Then carefully transfer the ribs directly to the grill grates and cook for two to three minutes per side, brushing with the reduced sauce as they cook. This creates beautiful grill marks and develops a slightly charred exterior while keeping the meat tender and falling off the bone. If you have an air fryer, you place the sauce-brushed ribs in a single layer and cook at 400 F for five to six minutes.

But if you just want to skip any secondary cooking method entirely, you can simply serve the ribs straight from the slow cooker with the thickened sauce. Accompany it with some corn or soft flour tortillas, or even just mashed potatoes, and the ribs will be a delicious and satisfying meal.

