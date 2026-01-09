Our 3-ingredient crockpot ribs recipe provides you with one of the easiest and most flavorful ways to cook this particular cut of meat. Made with shelf-stable ingredients you likely have in your pantry right now, this satisfying and flavorful meal comes together faster than it takes to set the table, and the slow cooker does all the work.

Ribs may take a while to cook, but thanks to the simple, sweet vintage all-American Coke and BBQ sauce marinade and the power of the slow cooker, this three-ingredient recipe results in meat that is so soft it falls off the bone. Served in a caramelized gravy that is both tangy and sweet, this meal is going to be one you come back to over and over again when you need an easy crowd-pleasing win.

According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, the secret here is the effervescent power and unique flavor of Coca-Cola and its high sugar content. Mixed with store-bought BBQ sauce, which is also high in sugar, vinegar, and seasonings, the sauce serves to break down the tough tissues of the meat on short ribs during a low-and-slow cooking process. With a short blast under the broiler to achieve some char and a further quick reduction of the sauce, this seemingly fuss-free dish becomes unapologetically succulent.