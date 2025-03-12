This Beer-Braised Short Ribs Recipe Packs A Punch With A Twist Ingredient

Stouts are known for their inky black color and luscious head of foam, a dense and nutty deviation from the typical golden hues of ales and IPAs. It's the beer we tend to reach for in winter months, when the heaviness alone is enough to warm us in freezing temperatures. It's also a great beer to use for cooking, not coincidentally for adding intense flavor to wintery dishes like stews, braises, and pot roasts. The dark, nutty flavor is the perfect way to enhance lean cuts of rich beef, leaving behind a warm and flavorful gravy to spoon over soft veggies.

Stouts are often used in hearty stews as a roasted, malty flavor undertone. In this short ribs recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn makes the stout-filled broth into something unexpected by adding spicy, smoky ancho and guajillo chiles. Paired with fall-off-the-bone tender short ribs, the flavor becomes rich, deeply savory, and slightly smoky. Paired with creamy mashed potatoes, these saucy short ribs will have you hibernating all the way until summer – as if you needed another reason to stay in on a snowy winter night.