Slow Cooker Chicken And Artichoke Tagine Recipe

Tagine refers to both a flavorful stew and the clay cookware that's traditionally used to make it. Slowly cooking stew in a tagine allows the flavors of the ingredients to meld together and develop rich, complex tastes. If you don't have this particular cooking vessel at home, though, you can still whip up a comforting tagine thanks to this slow cooker chicken and artichoke dish from recipe developer Jessica Morone.

"The best thing about this tagine is that it's perfect for the cold winter season; it's both hearty and comforting, and the flavors and spices are warm and inviting," Morone says. "Plus, other than quickly cooking the onion and garlic and mixing up the broth, the slow cooker takes care of everything else for you." This tagine will fill up your kitchen with a delicious aroma as it cooks effortlessly throughout the day. And who wouldn't want to add another easy yet impressive dish to their repertoire?