Slow Cooker Chicken And Artichoke Tagine Recipe
Tagine refers to both a flavorful stew and the clay cookware that's traditionally used to make it. Slowly cooking stew in a tagine allows the flavors of the ingredients to meld together and develop rich, complex tastes. If you don't have this particular cooking vessel at home, though, you can still whip up a comforting tagine thanks to this slow cooker chicken and artichoke dish from recipe developer Jessica Morone.
"The best thing about this tagine is that it's perfect for the cold winter season; it's both hearty and comforting, and the flavors and spices are warm and inviting," Morone says. "Plus, other than quickly cooking the onion and garlic and mixing up the broth, the slow cooker takes care of everything else for you." This tagine will fill up your kitchen with a delicious aroma as it cooks effortlessly throughout the day. And who wouldn't want to add another easy yet impressive dish to their repertoire?
Gather the ingredients for this slow cooker chicken and artichoke tagine
Many of the ingredients for this tagine are jarred, canned, or require little to no prep work, making this dish easy to throw together at a moment's notice. For the base, you'll need chicken thighs, onion, garlic, baby carrots, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and chickpeas. The broth mixture comes together with low-sodium chicken broth, lemon juice, harissa, turmeric, ground cumin, ground cinnamon, salt, and black pepper. From there, all you'll need is a little olive oil for cooking and some chopped fresh parsley for garnishing.
Step 1: Combine the broth ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together chicken broth, lemon juice, harissa, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
Step 2: Cook the onions in a pan
Add olive oil to a medium skillet over medium heat, then add onion and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add garlic
Add garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Remove pan from heat.
Step 4: Add the main ingredients to the crockpot
Add chicken thighs, onion and garlic mixture, carrots, red peppers, and artichokes to a 4-6 quart slow cooker.
Step 5: Add the broth, and cook
Pour chicken broth mixture over the chicken and vegetables. Cover and slow cook on low for 5 hours.
Step 6: Add the chickpeas and finish cooking
Add chickpeas to the slow cooker and continue cooking for another 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Step 7: Serve
Sprinkle with fresh parsley, if desired, before serving.
How do I serve and store this slow cooker chicken and artichoke tagine?
Filled with hearty, satisfying ingredients like chicken and vegetables, this tagine is a meal in itself. However, there are several things you can serve with any tagine to complement its flavors and create a well-rounded meal. "Couscous is a classic accompaniment to tagine," Morone says. "Its light and fluffy texture provides a nice contrast to the rich and flavorful stew." Similarly, Morone suggests serving this chicken dinner over pearl couscous or rice — or with pitas or crusty bread — to soak up the spiced sauce.
If you can't finish the entire tagine on the day you make it, Morone says it makes great leftovers. "Letting the flavors sit together for longer is actually a bonus in this case, so your tagine might taste even better the next day," she shares. Keep any extra servings of tagine an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. You could also freeze them for up to 3 months.
What ingredient swaps can I make for this slow cooker chicken and artichoke tagine?
This tagine lends itself to plenty of customization. Though the recipe calls for boneless, skinless chicken thighs, you could opt for bone-in chicken as long as you increase the slow cooking time by about 30 minutes. If you prefer chicken breasts, that cut would also work.
As for flavor adaptations, feel free to experiment with different spices to switch up your tagine. Coriander, paprika, and ginger would all fit into this stew, while a pinch of saffron would lend a luxurious touch and an even more vibrant color. You could also change up the herbs used for garnish, finishing with fresh mint or cilantro in place of parsley.
Additional vegetables, like potatoes or zucchini, could be added to bulk up the stew. Or, for a bit of crunch, try mixing in nuts like almonds or pistachios, or throw in some dried fruits such as apricots or raisins for a touch of sweetness. There really are plenty of options to make this tagine all your own!
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon harissa
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ medium yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 1 ½ pounds)
- 12 ounces baby carrots
- 1 (10-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts
- ½ cup canned chickpeas
- Chopped fresh parsley, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|203
|Total Fat
|6.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|64.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.3 g
|Total Sugars
|6.7 g
|Sodium
|601.5 mg
|Protein
|18.5 g