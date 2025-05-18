Our 3-Ingredient Green Onion Dip Is Simple And Tangy
No partygoer can resist a snack table, especially one laden with chips and a really good dip. Some dips are complicated builds — layers of ingredients stacked on one another to create the ultimate snack on top of your chip. But the very best dips are sometimes the simplest, with just a few ingredients mixed smoothly into a bowl.
One simple dip you need on your snack table is recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's three-ingredient green onion dip, best served with salty, crunchy potato chips. The dip is best described as a creamy version of a sour cream and onion chip, layered with sour cream, gently cooked onions, aromatic garlic, and just a sprinkling of salt and pepper. It's the perfect dip to throw together at the last minute (for when you don't have any other helpful things to bring to a dinner party), and it's also the dip that finds a place at any table, pairing well with pita, cucumbers, bread, and even fries. The fresh onion is unbeatably pungent, far surpassing the flavor of store-bought dips. You'll be glad to have leftovers to snack on — if there's anything left when the party's over.
The 3 ingredients needed for green onion dip
In addition to standard pantry items like olive oil for cooking the onion and some salt and pepper for seasoning the dip, you need only three items from the grocery store. Pick up sour cream, a bundle of scallions, and some garlic powder (which you likely already have in your spice rack).
Step 1: Heat the oil in a skillet
Heat the oil (about a tablespoon) in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Soften the scallions
Add the chopped scallions and saute until softened, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 3: Combine all ingredients in a bowl
Combine the sour cream, cooked scallions, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Stir until fully combined.
Step 4: Serve your 3-ingredient green onion dip
Serve with chips, crudites, or other dippables.
Pairs well with 3-ingredient green onion dip
Super Simple 3-Ingredient Green Onion Dip Recipe
This simple green onion dip takes only a few minutes to make and is the perfect recipe to have in your box for last-minute party invites.
Ingredients
- Olive oil, for sauteing
- 5 scallions, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Optional Ingredients
- Chips, for serving
- Crudites, for serving
Directions
- Heat the oil (about a tablespoon) in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the chopped scallions and saute until softened, about 3 to 4 minutes.
- Combine the sour cream, cooked scallions, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Stir until fully combined.
- Serve with chips, crudites, or other dippables.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|215
|Total Fat
|21.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|33.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|4.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.4 g
|Total Sugars
|2.3 g
|Sodium
|183.8 mg
|Protein
|1.8 g
How can I switch up this green onion dip?
With only three ingredients, this dip serves as a good base for customization. The swaps can be simple, such as sauteing fresh minced garlic along with the green onions instead of using garlic powder. Or you can add a little Greek yogurt to balance the sour cream's heaviness. You can also make the dip a little more herbal by adding chopped or dried parsley, dill, and chives, or add a touch of lemon juice to brighten the rich flavor.
You can also switch up the onions themselves. For similar springy versions, you can use leeks, spring onions, or spring ramps, which have a slightly sharp, more garlicky flavor. For a more savory flair, like that of a French onion dip, you can use yellow onions instead. Whichever onion is mixed into the dip, always cook them before adding it. Raw onions are strong and even a little bitter.
What's the difference between green onion dip and French onion dip?
Green onion dip isn't too dissimilar from French onion dip. Both are made up of cooked onions, garlic, and a creamy base. The biggest difference between the two is the type of onion: Green onion dip is made with scallions, while French onion dip is likely to be made with red or yellow onion. What's also different is how the onions are cooked. In typical homemade French onion dips, the onions are caramelized instead of simply sauted, imparting a sticky-sweet, almost jammy flavor.
Depending on the recipe, French onion dip can also differ from green onion dip in other ways. Some shortcuts suggest using the dry soup mix instead of fresh onion, while more elaborate versions include cream cheese or even swapping the sour cream for ricotta. Unless it's store-bought, French onion dip is likely to taste a little richer, creamier, and more savory. Green onion dip, on the other hand, is a simple, springy, tangy dip that is lighter on the palate.