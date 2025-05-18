Our 3-Ingredient Green Onion Dip Is Simple And Tangy

No partygoer can resist a snack table, especially one laden with chips and a really good dip. Some dips are complicated builds — layers of ingredients stacked on one another to create the ultimate snack on top of your chip. But the very best dips are sometimes the simplest, with just a few ingredients mixed smoothly into a bowl.

One simple dip you need on your snack table is recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's three-ingredient green onion dip, best served with salty, crunchy potato chips. The dip is best described as a creamy version of a sour cream and onion chip, layered with sour cream, gently cooked onions, aromatic garlic, and just a sprinkling of salt and pepper. It's the perfect dip to throw together at the last minute (for when you don't have any other helpful things to bring to a dinner party), and it's also the dip that finds a place at any table, pairing well with pita, cucumbers, bread, and even fries. The fresh onion is unbeatably pungent, far surpassing the flavor of store-bought dips. You'll be glad to have leftovers to snack on — if there's anything left when the party's over.