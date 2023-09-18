18 Helpful Things To Bring To A Dinner Party That Don't Require Any Cooking

It's happened to the best of us. You ask your host if there's anything you can bring to their dinner party and they respond, "Just yourself!" Well, mama always said it's impolite to show up empty-handed, but now you've found yourself in a pickle. Do you bring an uninvited dish that might clash with your host's carefully planned menu or a last-minute gift that they have no use for? The conundrum is enough to turn a fun night with friends into a nightmare.

When it comes to dinner party etiquette, the rules can be murky. Generally, it's better to err on the side of ease and show up with helpful additions or no-fuss dinner party extras that will leave your host grateful for your thoughtfulness rather than regretting your initial invite. From casual get-togethers to formal affairs, arriving empty-handed is never the move. Here are some easy and welcome additions to any dinner party that require absolutely no cooking.