Pan-Fried Lemon Asparagus Fritters Recipe

Many people view asparagus as a one-trick side dish pony, and to be fair, it's true — asparagus makes a beautiful side dish with its long, slender stalks that taper to a point with a delicate bud-like tip. But there are always ways to change things up and get creative with even the most seemingly straightforward vegetable out there; enter these crispy pan-fried asparagus fritters. With a blend of lemon zest, panko breadcrumbs for that perfect crunch, and a mix of herbs like curly parsley and chives, these fritters are about to become your new favorite thing to make.

These asparagus fritters are brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, who happens to love cooking with asparagus and finding inventive ways to use it. "Not only is asparagus bursting with freshness, but it's also packed with plenty of nutrients and fiber," Hahn says, adding, "I love to use it in a variety of ways and even though it is considered a Spring vegetable, it's easy to find year-round." If your grocery store also happens to be stocked with an abundance of asparagus bunches, give these fritters a try if the thought of side dish asparagus just isn't cutting it anymore.