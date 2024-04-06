The Easiest Way To Choose The Best Asparagus Bunch To Buy

Asparagus is a versatile vegetable that can be cooked in a number of ways. And when it comes to selecting the best bunch, it's all about using your senses to ensure that you bring home the freshest and most flavorful spears. While outward appearance can be a good indicator, the true test lies in a simple snap, taste, and sight assessment.

Start by gently bending one spear of asparagus until it snaps. The ideal spear should break easily and cleanly, with a satisfying popping sound. This indicates freshness and tenderness. Avoid bunches where the spears bend without snapping, as they are likely to be tough and fibrous.

Next, take a bite of the snapped spear, tasting it raw. The best, freshest asparagus will have a crisp, juicy texture and a clean, slightly sweet flavor with a hint of grassiness. Avoid asparagus that tastes woody or bitter, as this is a sign that it is past its prime. And don't forget to give the bunch a gentle sniff. Fresh asparagus should have a clean, earthy aroma.