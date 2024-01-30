Rethink The Way You Eat Asparagus With A Ribboning Technique

It's always great to find a surprising new way to prepare an old favorite and even better when it's something as good as asparagus. Like brussels sprouts, asparagus' reputation has seen a big rebound in the last few decades as more people have discovered the crunchy, herbal deliciousness of some well-cooked spears. Yet despite that revival they tend to be prepared the same way over and over, even in restaurants. They are a standalone side, roasted whole, maybe topped with some parmesan or dressing. That's all well and good and tasty, but asparagus can do so much more, especially if you are willing to think outside the box in how to prepare it. And one great technique to give a shot is ribboning.

Shaved ribbons of asparagus will be just as tasty cooked, but the thinner form also makes them great for uncooked preparations where the fibrous texture of the whole vegetable normally makes chewing tough. Preparation is simple and only requires a vegetable peeler. Just cut or snap off the woody ends and then use your peeler to shave off thin ribbons, starting at the root end. You may need to place the asparagus on a flat surface to protect your fingers as it gets thinner. Depending on the thickness of the asparagus you should get three or four ribbons from each stalk. After that quick job you'll have plenty of tasty asparagus recipe options.