17 Asparagus Recipes You'll Be Raving About

Spring begins slowly, then comes on all at once. You may notice the sun setting a bit later, your cheeks warming in the afternoon sun for the first time in months, and the hopeful chirping of baby birds hungry for their first meal. But it's not officially spring until you start to see farm-fresh asparagus popping up at farmers' markets. Of all the delicate spring produce you can choose from, asparagus may be the most assertive, the most pungent — in a good way, of course. Although asparagus prices can be high most of the year, at the beginning of spring, it can be one of the most affordable vegetables in the produce aisle.

You've purchased a bunch of asparagus and brought it home. But now what? We've compiled a list of some of our all-time favorite asparagus recipes to give you some ideas for how you can use it in your own cooking. These recipes range from super simple side dishes to sophisticated plates you'd be proud to serve to dinner party guests. Let's take a closer look at just some of the recipes you can make when you have fresh asparagus on hand.