Here's How To Properly Clean Your Next Batch Of Asparagus

When you buy a bunch of asparagus at the grocery store, it tends to look bright and vibrant. While it usually doesn't appear to be covered with dirt, that doesn't mean you should forego cleaning the spears — or any vegetable, for that matter. While not always immediately visible to the naked eye, dirt, pesticides, and even small insects can still be present. So, it's important to know the best method to ensure the spears are squeaky clean without going overboard. Ultimately, it all comes down to water.

Before you even begin washing, give each spear a gentle snap at the bottom — or use a vegetable peeler to trim the woody parts. The fibrous ends will naturally break off, leaving you with the tender, flavorful part of the stalk. Now you only have to clean the part of the asparagus that you plan to cook and eat. Next, give your asparagus a good rinse under cold water to remove any dirt and unwanted hitchhikers. Using cold water will also ensure that you do not accidentally kick-start the cooking process for the delicate vegetable.