10 Popular Ways To Cook Asparagus, Ranked

Asparagus is a seasonal favorite, each year signaling the arrival of spring as its verdant green spears emerge from the recently thawed land. It grows wild along river banks and has been enjoyed as a food source for thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians consumed asparagus, and it was cultivated in Macedonia as early as 200 B.C. Today, there are even white and purple cultivars available in grocery stores and farmers' markets around the world. It may be known as a springtime vegetable, but asparagus is adored year-round as a star ingredient in fresh pasta, silky soups, and satisfying side dishes.

Asparagus is a perennial crop that formerly belonged to the lily family, making it related to — but distinct from — alliums such as garlic and onions (which are also formerly classified as such). Nutritionally, asparagus is high in vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, C, E, K, and B6 and is an excellent source of iron, calcium, and fiber. Its flavor is the essence of spring, with grassy green bitterness against earthy sweetness, with slight woodsy notes. History and nutritional needs have given us many ways to cook asparagus. And while none of them are exactly bad, some methods are better than others.