3-Ingredient Chocolate Cheesecake Dates Bites Recipe

There are quite a few ways to make healthy ingredients feel like dessert, and dates are a prime example. Dates, which are like prunes with a better reputation, are the secret to creating sweet smoothies, ice creams, and even faux candy bars without using granulated sugar. Because dates are high in natural sugars and soften when added to liquid, they can be used to sweeten almost anything, and they can also be eaten as-is for a uniquely chewy snack. Far more nutritious than processed sugars, dates are the very definition of having your cake and eating it too.

The greatest thing about dates is that they make an excellent snack when eaten on their own, and adding just a few ingredients can make each bite feel like a full dessert. In this three-ingredient chocolate cheesecake date bites recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, pitted Medjool dates are stuffed with prepared cheesecake filling, then layered with chocolate and left to set until hardened. The result is candy bar-like treats filled with sweet, gooey cheesecake insides that are not only delicious, but are also incredibly easy to make.