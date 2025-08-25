Give Dates A Rich Upgrade With This 3-Ingredient Bark Recipe

Date bark is having a moment right now, and with good reason. The fact that it requires few ingredients and minimal cooking is one strong selling point, as is the fact that one of those ingredients is naturally sweet, deeply yummy, nutritious, and fiber-filled dates. There's something magical about the simplicity of turning 3 ingredients into a fancy dessert or nutritious snack. It's no surprise that making date bark is one of those trends that's here to stay.

Sweet and chewy medjool dates make up the base of the bark, creamy (protein-packed) peanut butter is the next layer, and rich melted chocolate finishes things off. The result is a chewy and crunchy, sweet and salty masterpiece that even gains extra charm because of the irregular shapes it's broken into. It's special enough to dress up for the holidays, yet casual enough for an after-school snack. This recipe is proof that you don't need a long list of ingredients to pull off a dessert that's a home run.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love the idea of desserts that don't involve the oven. They are perfect to make year-round and can be made ahead for parties. Once you know the basics of making bark, you can play around with adding other ingredients to spice things up."