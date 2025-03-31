What's The Highest Percent Of Dark Chocolate You Can Buy, And Does 100% Dark Chocolate Exist?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With all the different types of chocolate we can be grateful for in this world, there is none more decadent or elevated than dark chocolate. It has more nuance and depth than your regular sweet treat, bringing an intense experience of flavor to each bite — something rarely found in other types of chocolate. Much to this point, there's a whole selection of the best wines to pair with dark chocolate, not to mention the fancy cheese you should eat with it. What makes dark chocolate so special, though, is the percentage of cocoa that it contains — often disclosed in large numbers on the very front of the package, since it's commonly used as a selling point. But have you ever wondered what's the highest cocoa percentage you can find in a chocolate bar? The answer is a full 100%.

Yes, 100% dark chocolate does exist. It's made entirely from cocoa beans, without any sugar or artificial sweeteners. Occasionally, some minor flavorings might be added, but they must remain at less than 1%. The taste of 100% chocolate is naturally bitter, that's quite obvious — but this bitterness is just one flavor note. More complex and layered flavors can be tasted as well, though they depend on where the cocoa beans were sourced from and how they were roasted. In that respect, dark chocolate is similar to coffee. Lindt's 100% dark chocolate, for example, carries the aromatic undertones of walnuts, citrus, and berries — a much richer profile than just plain bitterness.