The Best Wines To Pair With Dark Chocolate

Chocolate and wine are an iconic duo everyone wants to pair together, but the result isn't always flawless. There are endless types of wine on the market and various styles of chocolate with unique flavor profiles. Matching just the right bottle to a complementary piece (okay, bar) of chocolate isn't as easy as picking your two favorites. While there's something to be said about savoring what you like, even if it isn't technically an ideal pairing, it's also nice to have some guidance to enhance the combination.

As a certified specialist of wine, a lot of the knowledge I've gained is quite niche, but the practical applications shine when pairing food and wine. Desserts (like chocolate) can be harder to match if you opt for the same bottle you paired with your main dish. Typically, you'll want to make sure the wine is sweeter than what you're eating to prevent it from tasting overly acidic. However, that's not the only factor to consider. Other elements like complementary and contrasting flavors play a role, as does the intensity of the food and wine.

If you're looking to delight your senses with wine and dark chocolate (50% cocoa solids and above), you've come to the right place. I've assembled a selection of options for your next wine and chocolate-fueled experience.

