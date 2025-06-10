Date And Pistachio Bites Are The Low-Carb Snack You've Been Craving

Date and pistachio bites are one of many delicious ways to use dates, a fruit considered to be nature's candy because of its high natural sweetness. But unlike snacking on a candy bar, with dates, you'll also consume fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Date bites can be made in many ways, and we combine them with pistachios to add extra richness, flavor, fiber, and healthy fats.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for date and pistachio bites that can be made in about 30 minutes. Sticky and sweet dates, pistachios, and other ingredients such as almond flour and honey are blended into a paste in the food processor, and the mixture is perfect for forming easy-to-shape balls by hand. These bites are flavored with a mix of turmeric, a colorful superfood with anti-inflammatory properties, and lemon juice and zest for brightness. The raw pistachios are first toasted to bring out an extra special flavor. These bites are beautiful to look at too — as we roll them in cocoa powder, shredded coconut, or chopped pistachios for added flavor and visual appeal.

These naturally sweet treats are the perfect nutritious snack for when you need an energy boost. The bites are plant-based, contain no oil or refined sugar, and can even be modified slightly to be 100% whole foods. That said, we bet it's the delicious, sweet, bright, and rich taste that will encourage you to make this snack again and again.