When the sun is shining and you're enjoying a warm summer day, it's easy to reach into the freezer for a popsicle or an ice cream-based dessert and be done with it. After all, they are synonymous with the summertime. However, if you want to expand your horizons, there are plenty of more-inspiring desserts and sweets to add a bit of variety to your day. One such bright and summery treat is this Eton Mess-style summer chocolate bark recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Inspired by the classic British summertime dessert Eton Mess, this creamy and fruity chocolate bark will evoke a feeling of summertime all year round. The perfect accompaniment to a summer day, or a great way to add a bit of sunshine to the darkness of winter, this Eton-mess chocolate bark is always a winner. Crisp chunks of meringue and freeze-dried strawberries are set into rich and creamy white chocolate and then broken into pieces for a delicious and easily shareable sweet treat. It is a great idea for an edible gift, though you might well find you want to keep it all for yourself once you take a bite. Read on to find out how simple it is to make this Eton mess-style summer chocolate bark recipe at home.