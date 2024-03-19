Dates Are The Secret To Nutritiously Sweetened Smoothies

To pack a touch of natural sweetness into your next morning smoothie without having to rely on artificial sweeteners or extra swirls of honey, reach for a handful of dates. The dried, wrinkly bursts of fruit not only add delicious flavor to your smoothie concoctions, but they can also help create thicker textures that result in satisfyingly smooth recipes. Plus, with a nutritional profile that includes antioxidants and essential nutrients like fiber, magnesium, iron, and vitamin B, these bite-sized pieces can help ward off illness and keep you feeling strong. After guzzling down your tahini smoothie made with cardamom and dates, you will be well equipped to tackle your day with gusto.

While you have different kinds of dates to choose from when assembling smoothie recipes, Medjool dates provide a subtle caramel flavor that can help make recipes like coffee-flavored smoothies sing. The easy sweetness of these kinds of fleshy dates is the perfect complement for savory-leaning smoothies made with sweet potatoes or cubes of pumpkin.