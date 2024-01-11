16 Absolute Best Air Fryer Recipes For Your 2024 Super Bowl Party

There's nothing more exciting than watching football on Super Bowl Sunday — though we'd argue that the plethora of appetizers, finger foods, and shareable treats gives the big game a run for its money. If you host an annual Super Bowl party or attend one at a friend's house, then you know just how important the food is. Of course, there's a specific type of food that one might anticipate finding at a football potluck. Wings, fries, jalapeño poppers, fried shrimp, and just about any type of finger food contributes to the no-frills atmosphere of such an event, allowing the focus to remain on the TV.

The only downside to such a potluck is that it can take quite a bit of time and energy to whip up several appetizers; even if your friends contribute, you're still left spending more time in the kitchen then cheering on your favorite team, and nobody wants to experience the Super Bowl like that. Fortunately, the air fryer is about to make your life significantly easier — in fact, our best air fryer recipes will help you get those finger foods on the table in record time. Whether you want to serve up classic chicken wings or venture into dessert-land, the air fryer will handle the heavy lifting so you can kick back and enjoy the game.