What Is Arrowroot And What Is The Best Way To Use It?

As its name suggests, arrowroot is a root vegetable (or the powder derived from it) that hails from Guyana, the western region of Brazil, and the Caribbean islands. Its name is rumored to have come from the Indigenous Arawak word "aru-aru," which means "meal of meals." The roots of the plant — which can be harvested from any of several species in the genera Maranta — are easily identified by their large size, narrow, tapered shape, and pale color ranging from light gold to ivory.

Despite its Latin American origins, arrowroot has taken hold as a popular culinary staple in many areas of the world, including places as far as South Africa, Australia, and parts of Asia. It is possible to eat arrowroot as you would any other root vegetable, as it has a starchy texture and a sweet, nut-like flavor sometimes described as tasting like corn. But it's far more typical for it to be ground into a powder and used as an ingredient in cooking and baking. When used in this powdered format, cooked arrowroot has no detectable taste whatsoever.

It's also important to note that the starch derived from the tubers of other unrelated plants — like those of the genera Canna, Arum, Curcuma, Tacca, and Manihot — may sometimes be called arrowroot. While their properties are similar, they are not true arrowroot and will often be cheaper.