These Air Fryer Zucchini Chips Only Require 3 Ingredients

Air fryers have given us the unique ability to fry and reheat foods to crispy perfection without the need to install any large, expensive appliances, giving even the smallest apartments the option to have restaurant-quality food right at home. Even pizzas can be properly baked in an air fryer thanks to the convection-style hot air circulation. Best of all, it's all done with little to no oil, meaning that everything is just a little bit lighter. Beyond the fries, nuggets, pizza, and wings, though, you can even transform humble vegetables into something special.

Zucchini is a versatile vegetable that's great for roasting, frying, boiling, and sauteing. When coated in breadcrumbs and cheese, zucchini slices become bite-sized snacks full of vitamins and minerals without compromising any flavor. Way better than french fries or potato chips, these zucchini chips offer a fun, healthy solution to dinnertime sides. This 3-ingredient air fryer zucchini chip recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is an easy way to make zucchini chips fast, and with only a few ingredients — meaning you can have the healthy, delicious side dish or snack at any time.