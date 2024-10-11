How To Make Perfect Pizza In Your Air Fryer

Pizza is one of those dishes that can always turn a foiled dinner plan around — especially if that pizza is homemade. Making pizza from scratch is actually quite an easy process that doesn't require a lot of tools, but getting that perfectly crispy, yet still chewy dough is a whole other story. Luckily for pizza lovers, at-home pizza ovens are quickly rising in popularity, and we cannot deny that it's an awesome tool if you have the space for kitchenware with only one functionality, but we have another, easier way to make the perfect pizza at home: Your air fryer.

We talked to Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at the Ninja Test Kitchen, where different air-fryer recipes are tested, perfected, and shared. Chef Buck shared an excellent tip for which type of pizza is best for the air fryer, "Use smaller, individual-sized pizzas to ensure even cooking." Making mini pizzas is not only great for the baking process, but it's easier to share when feeding a big group, and lets people add toppings to match their tastes.

According to Buck, pre-baking the crust, topping-free, at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 4-5 minutes, helps keep it nice and crispy. Once your crust has formed some nice structure, she says it's time to add the toppings and, "air fry at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 7-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly."