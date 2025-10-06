Our Vodka Gimlet Recipe Packs A Punch With These 3 Ingredients
From margaritas to martinis, some of the greatest cocktails of all time are simple combinations of just a few ingredients. One such cocktail is the gimlet, a drink known for its use of gin, lime cordial, and sweetener. Like many classic cocktails, the gimlet is an old recipe. The gimlet was apparently born on the ships of the British Navy in the mid 1800s, with a medicinal purpose in mind more than anything else — more specifically, drinking lime juice or citrus of some sort was a common remedy to help stave off scurvy. Throw some gin in there for good measure (and to help all of that citrus go down a bit easier), and you've got an early iteration of a gimlet.
Today, gimlets can be made many different ways, often even simplifying the recipe further from its already basic build. This three-ingredient vodka gimlet recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, walks through one of the simplest possible iterations of a gimlet, swapping out the classic gin for vodka. There's also no need for lime cordial here — fresh limes and simple syrup will get the job done just fine. Clean, crisp, and refreshing, this easy vodka gimlet offers a simple but delicious (and refreshing) take on a classic.
Gather the 3 ingredients for a vodka gimlet
A classic vodka gimlet only needs three ingredients: vodka, lime juice, and simple syrup. Because the lime juice is such a prominent flavor, it is best to use freshly squeezed limes. Also, make sure to choose a clean, good-tasting vodka (one you could sip on its own) for the best overall flavor.
Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 2: Add vodka, lime juice, and syrup to shaker
Add the vodka, lime juice, and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker.
Step 3: Shake to chill the cocktail
Put the lid on the shaker and shake until chilled, about 20 seconds.
Step 4: Strain and garnish the vodka gimlet
Strain the cocktail into a stemmed glass and garnish with a lime wheel to serve.
How do I make simple syrup?
Like the name implies, simple syrup is very easy to make. For a plain simple syrup, simply add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of granulated sugar to a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir the mixture until the sugar is completely dissolved, then let cool completely. Simple syrup is a 1:1 ratio of sugar to water, so if you need to make half that (or double the batch), just add equal amounts of sugar and water to the pot. Once cool, store in a glass bottle or jar and chill in the refrigerator.
While you can purchase simple syrup at the store, it's much cheaper to make your own. Plus, by making it yourself, you can customize the flavor of simple syrup. For example, you can infuse your simple syrup with lavender, rose, rosemary, or even berries. To do this, you can add the infusion ingredients after dissolving the sugar and let them steep while the syrup cools. Once strained and bottled, the syrup can be used for cocktails, pancakes, coffee drinks, or desserts.
How do I add other flavors or swap spirits in this gimlet recipe?
Infused simple syrups are a great way to add flavor to syrups. Besides the lavender, rose, or rosemary infusions, you could also simmer blueberries or blackberries with the sugar water until thick and purple in color, then flavor your cocktail with the strained berry syrup. If you don't have time to make a batch of infused syrup, there are many other ways to add flavor to the drink. You can keep it simple by adding a splash of cranberry juice, elderflower liqueur, or Chambord. You can also muddle mint, cucumbers, or even basil for a more fresh and herbal flavor.
Gimlets are traditionally made with gin, which can be swapped for the vodka in this recipe for a juniper-forward drink. The benefit of using vodka, though, is that the vodka can be infused with flavor, adding a unique, subtle layer to the drink. For example, you can infuse vodka with peppercorns or red pepper flakes to make a spicy gimlet. You can infuse the vodka with cucumbers or mint for a more refreshing taste. You can also infuse the vodka with pears, cinnamon sticks, and cloves for an earthy, fall gimlet, which pairs well with orange juice swapped for the lime. To infuse vodka, simply let the ingredients sit in the liquor for 1 to 2 days (or longer for a stronger flavor), then strain to use in recipes.