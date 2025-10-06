Our Vodka Gimlet Recipe Packs A Punch With These 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From margaritas to martinis, some of the greatest cocktails of all time are simple combinations of just a few ingredients. One such cocktail is the gimlet, a drink known for its use of gin, lime cordial, and sweetener. Like many classic cocktails, the gimlet is an old recipe. The gimlet was apparently born on the ships of the British Navy in the mid 1800s, with a medicinal purpose in mind more than anything else — more specifically, drinking lime juice or citrus of some sort was a common remedy to help stave off scurvy. Throw some gin in there for good measure (and to help all of that citrus go down a bit easier), and you've got an early iteration of a gimlet.

Today, gimlets can be made many different ways, often even simplifying the recipe further from its already basic build. This three-ingredient vodka gimlet recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, walks through one of the simplest possible iterations of a gimlet, swapping out the classic gin for vodka. There's also no need for lime cordial here — fresh limes and simple syrup will get the job done just fine. Clean, crisp, and refreshing, this easy vodka gimlet offers a simple but delicious (and refreshing) take on a classic.