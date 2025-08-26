10 Ingredients To Elevate Simple Syrup For Cocktails

A staple behind every bar, simple syrup is one of those magic ingredients capable of bringing out the best in every drink without the fancy parlor tricks or sacrificing on refinement. This I know from industry experience, two decades' worth to be exact, where I cut my teeth as a bartender in craft cocktail establishments from basement enotecas to après-ski taverns. While preparing the straightforward elixir may require a modicum of effort and some extra time behind the scenes, there's little else in the way of sweeteners that'll make for a quicker, easier, and more consistent route to crafting the perfect cocktail when the hour calls for it.

The standard simple syrup formula consists of one part white sugar to one part water, left to simmer until fully dissolved, and then to sit until fully cooled. I've made it hundreds of times over the years, utilizing too many ingredients to list here, and sometimes to catastrophic results — like adding two too many habaneros, or vigorously shaking a quickie batch only to lose my grip and see the Mason jar soar over the bar floor before it shattered and let the syrup loose all over the floor, resigned to a fate of interminable mopping and sticky soles. But I digress ... Whether substituting one type of sugar for another, as does this demerara sugar old fashioned, there's no shortage of ways to elevate the standard syrup recipe.