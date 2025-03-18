30 Recipes To Bring To A Potluck And Impress Your Friends
We love going out to eat, but there's something that's even more fun about going to a family member or friend's house for a potluck. You'll get to try a wide variety of dishes, and no one is responsible for making every single dish. Plus, you get to check out your friends' cooking skills — and display your own. But when you really want to impress your fellow potluckers, you probably don't just want to whip up the same dishes you have on repeat for busy weeknights. Instead, you want to go all out and show up with something seriously impressive.
We've compiled some of our favorite show-stopping recipes that will have everyone ooh-ing and ahh-ing over your dish. Some of them will require you to spend some time and effort in the kitchen, but the results will be oh-so worth it. Others come together surprisingly quickly, meaning that you can prep your dish in a few minutes before you leave your house for the party. Either way, chances are good that you'll be invited back after you show up with such a drool-worthy dish.
Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings
Who doesn't like wings? You're sure to be the guest of honor once you show up with these lemon pepper turkey wings. They have a lovely earthiness to them from the fresh-cracked ground pepper, but that lemon zest gives them a lovely, light zing that keeps them from being too heavy. That's good news since it means guests can eat several at a time — you may want to bring extras just in case they go too quickly.
Spicy Chicken Curry Samosas
Samosas might be the perfect party food because they're easy to hold without making a mess. Plus, you can stuff them with whatever ingredients you want. In this case, you'll want to use a liberal amount of chicken, along with a generous serving of Kashmiri chili powder and several Thai chili peppers, which are what makes this dish so punchy. Fry them until they're golden brown, and watch as they rapidly disappear at the potluck you're attending.
Homemade Bavarian Pretzels With Beer Cheese
Bread and cheese: It's all most of us want in life. And these homemade Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese will satisfy that craving and then some. Freshly made pretzels are truly the peak of pretzel deliciousness — the chewy exterior and puffy, soft interior make for a deeply texturally satisfying bite, and the beer cheese has just the right amount of complexity to offer something a step above the standard. The best part? You can double the batch and freeze the leftovers if you want to keep some for yourself after the party's over.
Sweet, Gooey Cherry Pie Empanadas
Savory empanadas are delicious, yes, but there's something about a sweet empanada that is sure to excite any potluck guest. These sweet, gooey cherry pie empanadas are at the height of dessert deliciousness, and you're automatically going to make friends when you bring these to a potluck. These empanadas are a labor of love, requiring you to make both the dough and the filling from scratch, but believe us when we say that all that work is absolutely worth it.
Watermelon and Feta Tea Sandwiches
It can be difficult to figure out what to bring to a summer potluck. After all, guests probably aren't going to want to dig into a piping hot casserole when the barbecue is going, and the sun is beating down on them. For these types of potlucks, something light and bright always does the trick, and these watermelon and feta tea sandwiches absolutely fit the bill. They're super easy to assemble, and they're almost — but not actually — too pretty to devour. The combo of juicy watermelon and salty feta is an absolute must-try.
Grilled Nectarine Salad
Have you ever been to a potluck where all the dishes were hearty and heavy? After a while, you get tired of downing so much meat and potatoes that you just crave something light and fresh, like a nice salad. Well, you can be the person who provides that much-needed greenery by making this grilled nectarine salad. It's a step up from a basic fruit-studded salad because you'll actually grill the nectarines, helping them to become sweeter and giving them a subtle smokiness that really pulls all the other ingredients together beautifully.
Jalapeño Popper Party Pinwheel
Jalapeño poppers and pinwheels are both top-notch party foods, so it makes sense that they would work well together in a hybrid, potluck-friendly dish. Spicy jalapeño is the star of the show, of course, but it's joined by other flavorful ingredients like cheese, scallions, red pepper, and cilantro, that really help temper that heat. And you can't forget about the secret ingredient: corn chips. They give the pinwheel a bit of extra crunch that really helps elevate this party classic into something special.
Summery Strawberry Basil Upside-Down Cake
Skip the super chocolatey dessert in the hotter months of the year and instead make this summery strawberry basil upside-down cake. An upside-down cake never fails to impress with its ability to show off fresh summer fruit in all its bounty, and the addition of basil really makes this cake feel more sophisticated, as well as adding a floral touch to the finished product. Not usually a baker? No worries — this cake is surprisingly easy to tackle, even for beginner bakers.
Embrace the Bitter Grapefruit Salmon Salad
Some home cooks try to cut down on bitterness in their dishes as much as possible, but sometimes, you need to embrace the bitterness. That's exactly what you'll do when you make this "embrace the bitter" grapefruit salmon salad. It calls for radicchio, grapefruit, and red onion, which join forces to create a crunchy bed of salad for the broiled salmon. To make this more appropriate for a potluck, you can cut the salmon into small pieces instead of keeping it in whole filets. That way, it'll be easier for every guest to grab a little taste.
Triple Citrus Trifle
There are few desserts that are quite as impressive-looking as trifles, and although you can make them with just about any combo of sweet ingredients, we're partial to this recipe for a triple citrus trifle. With layer upon layer of bright, zingy citrus interrupted by decadent pieces of cake, it's not hard to see why this one would be such a big hit. The only problem is that this dessert is so beautiful that guests are almost certainly going to feel bad about eating it (until they taste how delicious it is).
Filling and Refreshing BLT Potato Salad
Whether you're going to a BBQ cookout or you just want to bring something cold and hearty to the party, this filling and refreshing BLT potato salad is sure to hit the spot. As the name suggests, it's made with bacon, lettuce, and tomato, which gives this salad just the right combo of fat and freshness. Combine that with some scallions, a creamy sauce, and, naturally, the potatoes, and you have an unconventional potato salad that's way better than anything you can buy at the grocery store.
Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Ice Cream Cake
Sometimes, sweet desserts can be just too sweet, which is why they need to be balanced out by something salty. That's exactly why this chocolate-covered pretzel ice cream cake is such a hit. You're getting plenty of luscious sweetness in every bite, but it's complemented perfectly by crunchy pretzels that offer both saltiness and a texture that plays especially well with the rich ice cream. Unfortunately, this cake melts pretty quickly, considering that it's an ice cream cake, but we don't think it's going to stick around at a potluck for very long anyway.
Roasted Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Whether there are going to be gluten-free guests at your potluck or you've just been asked to bring a veggie dish, you should consider making this roasted cauliflower "mac" and cheese. It doesn't actually contain any macaroni at all, instead opting for riced cauliflower in its place. Once it's absolutely drenched in cheese, you'll find that it's just as rich and decadent as any traditional mac and cheese you've ever had — and your guests aren't likely to disagree.
Glazed Cranberry Bread
This recipe for glazed cranberry bread is an especially fun option if you're meeting up with friends or family for a breakfast potluck, but it can honestly be the shining star of the dessert table at any time of day. It's bread, not cake, which means it's not so sweet that you'll want to pass up on the other desserts, but it's still quite decadent with its glazed topping. The cranberries create a nice tart contrast with that sweetness, which brings the whole dish together in one delicious loaf-shaped package.
Bourbon Pecan Pie Bars
Whether it's cold out or you're just looking for an ultra-rich dessert that's sure to hit the spot, you have to try making these bourbon pecan pie bars for your next potluck. Cutting this dessert into bars and not slices means you can make it go further — perfect for a crowd — and the nutty complexity from the marriage of bourbon and pecans will mean that everyone at the party is going to want to try one.
Cast Iron Fig Cornbread
There's nothing more impressive than showing up to a potluck with this stunning cast iron fig cornbread, which marries the savory, salty, and slightly crunchy nature of cornbread with the jammy and seedy fig slices you'll decorate the top of the bread with. Once you combine that crispy crust with the softened fig, you'll understand why this simple dish will be such a standout at your next potluck. Serve it straight out of the cast iron pan for the easiest possible potluck prep.
Smoky Pumpkin Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a potluck classic, but you don't want to bring the same old boring version that everyone makes, do you? For something a bit out of the ordinary, try switching it up with this recipe for smoky pumpkin deviled eggs. It features pumpkin puree, which lends a creamy consistency to the filling along with an earthy flavor, as well as smoky, savory paprika, which prevents things from tasting too sweet. This is an especially fun dish during the autumnal months, but by using canned pumpkin puree, you can make it at any time of the year.
Grilled Za'atar Chicken Skewers
Are you responsible for bringing a "main course" dish? In that case, you may want to whip up these grilled za'atar chicken skewers, which are perfect for passing around a party. Despite the fact that this dish seems impressive to guests, it's actually quite easy to make, considering you can use a pre-made spice blend. Obviously, it's helpful if you have access to a grill at the potluck, but even if you don't, you can make these skewers ahead of time and heat them up briefly in the oven before serving them (likely to tumultuous applause).
Sweet and Savory Italian Salad Pizza
Can't decide whether you should bring a pizza or a salad to the potluck? Try making this sweet and savory Italian salad pizza, and you can bring both. The thin crust is covered in a layer of arugula, followed by prosciutto and sliced nectarines, which makes for an incredible salty–sweet flavor combo. We love this recipe because it's light enough to snack on, so guests won't just be filling up on your one dish (as much as they might want to).
Cheesy Asparagus Galette
There's something so effortlessly classy about a galette, and luckily, it's super easy to make. While you can always opt for a classic sweet galette, we love this savory cheesy asparagus galette for a potluck. It's not difficult to make, even if you're not an accomplished baker, and it doesn't take very long to throw together. Those gorgeous crisped asparagus spears, though, are sure to impress as soon as you walk into the potluck party.
Creamy Seafood-Stuffed Shells
Everyone loves a pasta dish, but most of the time, they're not easy to eat at a potluck — especially if you're trying to enjoy the food while you're standing up and socializing. But this recipe for creamy seafood-stuffed shells is an exception. The giant shells make for an easy pasta dish to pick at, and the seafood stuffing is an unexpected addition that keeps things nice and light to counteract all that creaminess. You can use crab or lobster, depending on your budget, but either way, it's sure to be a hit.
Greek-Style Seven-Layer Salad
Salads are a great option when you don't have much time to prep a meal for a potluck, but this Greek-style seven-layer salad will stand out from the crowd. Its beautiful layered appearance makes it as visually appealing as it is delicious, and for best results, you can serve it in a trifle dish. As the recipe is written, it's appropriately sized for a party, so you can ensure everyone at the potluck can get a taste.
Flaky British Sausage Rolls
Want to dip your toe into the world of savory British pastries? Then you have to try this recipe for flaky British sausage rolls. How could you not like luscious, fatty sausage wrapped in a blanket of crispy bread? These rolls look impressive, but they only take 45 minutes to make, so it's a good option if you don't have a lot of time on your hands. One thing is for sure: The other guests are sure to be impressed.
Smoky Turkey Chili
When it's cold out and you're serving a crowd, there's nothing like a big bowl of chili. For something lighter than the typical beef-heavy chili, try this recipe for smoky turkey chili. That turkey creates a lean but deeply delicious stew, and the smoked paprika gives the dish a complex flavor that's a step up from most basic recipes. A word of advice? Bring some disposable bowls and spoons along if you don't know if the host will have any on hand.
Passover Potato Kugel
Potato kugel is an absolute classic on Passover, but you don't have to wait for the holiday to celebrate with this stuff. Whether you're having a potluck on Passover or not, it makes for a hearty potluck contribution that any potato lover would be thrilled to try. Plus, since the main ingredients you'll use are just potatoes, onions, and some herbs, it's a relatively inexpensive dish to throw together, and you'll only spend 20 minutes prepping it.
Crispy Chicken Flautas
Everyone loves digging into a plate of enchiladas, but if you're worried that the sauce will cause a big mess at a potluck, you may want to try making these crispy chicken flautas instead. They're dry on the outside, which makes them easy to grab and consume, but they're packed with chicken, cheese, corn, and onions, which give them a soft, melted interior that offers a beautiful contrast with the crispy tortillas. Everyone will want to go back for seconds.
Beefy Cheesy Mexican Casserole
Tacos aren't always easy to eat at a potluck, but if you want to capture some of those same flavors in a single dish, then try making this beefy cheesy Mexican casserole. What's not to love about beef and cheese coming together in perfect harmony? This recipe calls for quite a few ingredients, but that should just tell you that the finished dish will be absolutely packed with flavor. Top it off with some parsley and avocados for a touch of freshness.
Loaded Cornbread Casserole
Cornbread is, of course, bread, but what if you could capture those same flavors — and even some of that crispy texture — in casserole form? This recipe for loaded cornbread casserole transforms a basic cornbread into a main course, and potluck guests are sure to love it. Cut it ahead of time so it's easy for everyone to serve themselves, and maybe make yourself a little extra to save as leftovers — it's even better the next day.
Savory Caprese Pesto Dutch Baby
Showing up to a potluck with a Dutch baby is absolutely a power move that's bound to impress your friends. But why stick to the classic sweet dessert when you could change the pastry into a main course? That's just what you'll get when you make this savory Caprese pesto Dutch baby, which utilizes basil, tomatoes, and cheese to make for a salty but accessible combo of toppings. Potluck guests won't be able to wait to dig in.
Game-Day Fried Pickle Eggrolls
Pickles and eggrolls are both delicious on their own, but when they join forces, they make for a seriously incredible snack. That's just what you'll get when you make these game-day fried pickle eggrolls. The combination of rich cheese and bright acidity from the pickles is a match made in heavy, and when you wrap them both in a crispy eggroll, all bets are off: You've undeniably won the potluck. Treat yourself to a stray pickle as a reward.
