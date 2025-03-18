30 Recipes To Bring To A Potluck And Impress Your Friends

We love going out to eat, but there's something that's even more fun about going to a family member or friend's house for a potluck. You'll get to try a wide variety of dishes, and no one is responsible for making every single dish. Plus, you get to check out your friends' cooking skills — and display your own. But when you really want to impress your fellow potluckers, you probably don't just want to whip up the same dishes you have on repeat for busy weeknights. Instead, you want to go all out and show up with something seriously impressive.

We've compiled some of our favorite show-stopping recipes that will have everyone ooh-ing and ahh-ing over your dish. Some of them will require you to spend some time and effort in the kitchen, but the results will be oh-so worth it. Others come together surprisingly quickly, meaning that you can prep your dish in a few minutes before you leave your house for the party. Either way, chances are good that you'll be invited back after you show up with such a drool-worthy dish.