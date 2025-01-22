Savory Caprese Pesto Dutch Baby Recipe

Pancakes are a brunch staple, a must-have between mounds of bacon and piles of scrambled eggs. While vital to a great breakfast spread, pancakes aren't exactly easy to whip up, especially in large batches. The solution is a single-skillet pancake called a Dutch baby that rises dramatically in the oven while you finish making breakfast. Though it tastes like one, the Dutch baby is hardly a pancake, nor is it Dutch- or baby-sized. Instead, it's more similar to an oversized popover, which means it can be just as versatile, too.

Advertisement

Dutch babies, like crepes, popovers, or the German pfannkuchen they're modeled after, can be both sweet and savory. A savory Dutch baby makes a great addition to brunch spreads, weekend lunches, and even easy dinners. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the Dutch baby is mixed with herby basil pesto and topped with melty mozzarella and cherry tomatoes for a Caprese-style dish. Whether you like a savory breakfast or want something a little different for pizza night, this fluffy, herby Dutch baby is a perfect, easy showstopper for any table.