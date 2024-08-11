A Savory Dutch Baby Is Sure To Wow At Your Next Brunch

If you've never had a Dutch baby, you're in for a treat. This baked brunch stunner is part pancake, part popover, and zero parts Dutch. Though it may be based on the German pancake known as Pfannkuchen, the Dutch baby as we know it in the United States was born in a Seattle café in the early 1900s, and sometimes goes by other (equally entertaining) names, like hootenanny and Dutch puff.

Wherever it's from and whatever you call it, the Dutch baby is the perfect brunch centerpiece. It's super easy to whip up from ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard — eggs, milk, flour, and salt — and puffs up with no leaveners necessary. However, if you're feeling frisky, you can add a dollop of ricotta for an extra fluffy Dutch baby. Usually served sweet with toppings you'd expect to see on top of a plate of pancakes or a stack of French toast, Dutch babies can also be delightfully savory.

Why savory? Unlike sweet breakfasts, which can cause blood sugar spikes and leave you feeling drained a short while later, a savory brunch can leave you feeling fuller, more focused, and ready to tackle the rest of your day. Besides, for some folks, sweets taste best when you're having breakfast for dinner. So skip the powdered sugar and fresh fruit and go with a few savory surprises instead.