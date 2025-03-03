Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings Recipe
If you've ever wondered what to do with a couple of giant turkey wings you bought at your local market, then we're here to help you out with this easy recipe for zesty, spicy and incredibly crunchy and crispy lemon pepper turkey wings.
These zingy lemon pepper turkey wings deliver mountains of bright, tangy lemon flavor with minimal effort. The overnight marinade infuses the meat with bold citrus notes and aromatic pepper, creating restaurant-quality wings with perfectly crispy skin and tender, juicy meat beneath.
According to Ksenia Prints from Thermocookery, the secret to achieving the perfect texture with these wings is thanks to a cookie drying rack set up — just like we use in our bourbon chicken wings. This ensures even browning while allowing excess fat to drip away. This method transforms affordable turkey wings into an impressive main dish that balances tangy lemon with the complex heat of fresh-cracked pepper and aromatic seasonings. Serve it with a side of creamy herb-laced dipping sauce, and you've got the perfect appetizer for Game Day, movie night, or just a casual hang-out with friends or family.
Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings Recipe
Achieve the perfect balance of crispy skin and tender juicy meat with our zesty lemon pepper turkey wings: a flavorful addition to any game-day spread.
Ingredients
- For the marinade
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Zest of 2 lemons
- ⅓ cup lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ tablespoon kosher salt
- For the wings
- 4 turkey wings, split at joints
- For the dipping sauce
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ⅛ cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- Zest of ½ lemon
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoons fresh dill, minced
- ⅛ teaspoons cayenne
- Salt, to taste
- To serve
- Black pepper
- Lemon zest
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt together.
- Add the turkey wings and marinate them for 4-24 hours in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Place a rack on a baking sheet.
- Remove the wings from the marinade, and arrange them on the rack.
- Pat the wings thoroughly dry with paper towels.
- Roast the wings for 45-55 minutes until the skin is crisp and the internal temp reaches 165 F, turning halfway.
- For the sauce, combine the mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon zest, garlic, dill, cayenne, and salt and mix till smooth. Rest 30 minutes before serving
- Mix together the fresh cracked pepper and lemon zest and sprinkle over the turkey wings.
- Serve immediately with dipping sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|511
|Total Fat
|41.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|96.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|2.2 g
|Sodium
|564.0 mg
|Protein
|27.7 g
Why use a rack for baking these turkey wings?
Using a rack when baking turkey wings creates that winning combination of crispy skin and juicy meat that makes this recipe stand out. When wings sit directly on a baking sheet, they essentially braise in their own released fat and juices, resulting in soggy undersides and inconsistent texture. Elevating the wings on a rack allows hot air to circulate completely around each piece, creating even cooking and browning on all surfaces. This technique also lets rendered fat drip away from the meat instead of pooling around it, which significantly reduces greasiness while promoting better caramelization of the skin.
Because the position of your oven racks is actually important, we recommend that you place the rack in the center of your oven for optimal results. This middle position gives the most balanced heat distribution, preventing the wing tops from browning too quickly before the interiors are fully cooked. If your oven has hot spots (as many do), the center rack minimizes their impact. For extra-large turkey wings, you might consider starting them on the lower-middle rack for the first half of cooking to make sure the meatier portions cook through properly, then finishing on the center rack to perfect the skin.
What can I serve with these turkey wings?
These lemon pepper turkey wings make a standout dish that pairs wonderfully with a few additional sides for a fantastic appetizer spread. Beer-battered onion rings provide a crispy contrast to the juicy wings, while crispy-edged smashed potatoes offer another crunchy, savory element. For a fresh counterpoint, make a big batch of corn salad with cherry tomatoes and feta to cut through the richness of the wings.
If you're hosting a larger gathering, augment your menu with creamy buffalo chicken dip or spinach dip served with crusty bread. The whipped feta dip makes for another excellent dip option, particularly if you want to lean into Mediterranean flavors that complement the lemon in your wings. For something heartier, Irish nachos with potato slices instead of tortilla chips are another unique side that still feels casual and appropriate for sharing.