If you've ever wondered what to do with a couple of giant turkey wings you bought at your local market, then we're here to help you out with this easy recipe for zesty, spicy and incredibly crunchy and crispy lemon pepper turkey wings.

These zingy lemon pepper turkey wings deliver mountains of bright, tangy lemon flavor with minimal effort. The overnight marinade infuses the meat with bold citrus notes and aromatic pepper, creating restaurant-quality wings with perfectly crispy skin and tender, juicy meat beneath.

According to Ksenia Prints from Thermocookery, the secret to achieving the perfect texture with these wings is thanks to a cookie drying rack set up — just like we use in our bourbon chicken wings. This ensures even browning while allowing excess fat to drip away. This method transforms affordable turkey wings into an impressive main dish that balances tangy lemon with the complex heat of fresh-cracked pepper and aromatic seasonings. Serve it with a side of creamy herb-laced dipping sauce, and you've got the perfect appetizer for Game Day, movie night, or just a casual hang-out with friends or family.