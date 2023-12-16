Glazed Cranberry Bread Recipe

There's no denying that cranberries gain a certain boost of popularity when the holidays roll around, with all sorts of baked goods undergoing the cranberry treatment. You can officially add bread to that list thanks to this glazed cranberry bread recipe courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Morone. The tart little berries shine in this sweet bread, with the orange liqueur–infused glaze on top honing in on those bright flavors.

"This bread is great because the flavors are really balanced," Morone says. "The sweetness of the bread and glaze are balanced with the tartness of the cranberries and the acidity of the orange zest and juice." Unlike other types of sweet-forward breakfast breads like banana or pumpkin, this bread will produce a delightful tingle on your tongue. But don't worry — this bread is still plenty sweet, making it ideal for a morning breakfast alongside a cup of coffee or an after-dinner treat alongside a digestif.