Glazed Cranberry Bread Recipe
There's no denying that cranberries gain a certain boost of popularity when the holidays roll around, with all sorts of baked goods undergoing the cranberry treatment. You can officially add bread to that list thanks to this glazed cranberry bread recipe courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Morone. The tart little berries shine in this sweet bread, with the orange liqueur–infused glaze on top honing in on those bright flavors.
"This bread is great because the flavors are really balanced," Morone says. "The sweetness of the bread and glaze are balanced with the tartness of the cranberries and the acidity of the orange zest and juice." Unlike other types of sweet-forward breakfast breads like banana or pumpkin, this bread will produce a delightful tingle on your tongue. But don't worry — this bread is still plenty sweet, making it ideal for a morning breakfast alongside a cup of coffee or an after-dinner treat alongside a digestif.
Gather the ingredients for glazed cranberry bread
For the cranberry bread itself, you'll need all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, vegetable oil, orange juice, an egg, and fresh cranberries. To complete the bread, you'll make a simple glaze from powdered sugar, orange liqueur (or orange juice), and cranberry juice.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare the loaf pan
Spray a 9×5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 3: Whisk dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until combined.
Step 4: Mix wet ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the white sugar, vegetable oil, orange juice, orange zest, and egg until smooth.
Step 5: Combine dry and wet ingredients
Add the flour mixture into the bowl with the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.
Step 6: Fold in the cranberries
Add the cranberries to the bowl and gently mix until incorporated.
Step 7: Transfer to loaf pan
Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.
Step 8: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 50–55 minutes, until it is golden on top and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Step 9: Let cool
Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer the loaf to a wire rack to cool completely before glazing.
Step 10: Make the glaze
Meanwhile, whisk together the powdered sugar, orange liqueur or orange juice, and the cranberry juice in a small bowl until smooth.
Step 11: Glaze the bread
Drizzle the glaze over the cooled cranberry bread.
Step 12: Serve
Slice and serve.
Can you switch up this glazed cranberry bread?
This glazed cranberry bread strikes the perfect balance between tart and sweet thanks to the cranberries in the loaf itself and the citrusy glaze on top. Because you've got such a balanced baked good, you don't need to change a thing to yield a treat that the whole family will love. But, that doesn't mean that there isn't room for some customizations. For those who prefer a little extra texture and crunch in their bread, Morone says, "A nice addition to it would be adding nuts to the batter, such as walnuts or pecans."
As for the glaze, it's possible that you want to stay away from alcohol entirely, or you just don't have orange liqueur on hand. While Morone does stress that "the orange liqueur in the glaze gives it a nice, deep flavor," she notes that "if you don't want to use liqueur in this dish, you can easily just use orange juice, instead."
How should you store leftover cranberry bread?
This recipe yields one loaf of cranberry bread, and depending on how thick you cut your slices, you can stretch it out to last quite a while. Even if you cut big slices, there's a good chance that you won't be finishing up this bread before the thought of leftovers creeps into your mind. Luckily, you've got a couple of options when it comes to leftovers, whether you prefer a short-term or long-term plan. "You can wrap leftovers in plastic wrap or foil and keep them at room temperature for about 3 days, or put them in the fridge for about 5 days," Morone advises.
If you foresee yourself wanting to enjoy this bread way down the line, then perhaps freezing will be the best option for your leftovers. "You could also freeze the bread in plastic wrap for up to 3 months," Morone says, which also makes this recipe a good option for those who like to bake in advance and stash the goods away for winter.
- For the bread
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ½ cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon grated orange zest
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup cranberries
- For the glaze
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon orange liqueur (or orange juice)
- 1 tablespoon cranberry juice
|Calories per Serving
|312
|Total Fat
|12.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|18.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|27.8 g
|Sodium
|219.2 mg
|Protein
|3.4 g