Sweet, Gooey Cherry Pie Empanadas Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
Empanadas are a beloved treat, originating in Spain but enjoyed around the world, celebrated for their portability, versatility, and endless filling possibilities. While savory versions often steal the spotlight, dessert empanadas are a fun and creative twist that transforms this classic pastry into a sweet dessert. These sweet, gooey cherry pie empanadas from recipe developer Jessica Morone combine the nostalgia of a homemade cherry pie with the convenience of a hand-held treat. Featuring a tender, flaky homemade dough and a vibrant, made-from-scratch cherry pie filling, these empanadas are baked to golden perfection. 

Sweet empanadas like these are ideal for picnics, road trips, or casual gatherings. Their individual portions make them easy to pack and share, while their sturdy crust ensures they hold up well during travel. Serve them as-is, or pair them with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra indulgent touch. Whether enjoyed fresh from the oven or at room temperature, these cherry pie empanadas are sure to become a favorite.

You'll be making a couple of different components for this recipe: the dough, filling, and an egg wash. For the dough, you'll want to have all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, butter, eggs, and cold water. For the cherry pie filling you will need pitted sweet cherries, and you can use either fresh or frozen cherries for it (you do not need to thaw the cherries if you choose frozen cherries). You will also need water, cornstarch, sugar, and lemon juice. Finally, you will need an egg and some water to make an egg wash, and coarse sugar to sprinkle on the empanadas if you want to add a sweet crunch to the exterior of the empanadas. 

If you want to save some time in this recipe, you could consider buying pre-made empanada dough, but in that case definitely don't skip the coarse sugar on the egg wash, as the pre-made kind wont be as sweet as the homemade dough in this recipe.

Add the flour, sugar, and salt to the bowl of a food processor, and pulse until combined.

Add the cold butter, eggs, and water to the food processor and pulse until a dough forms.

Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and use your hands to knead the dough until it is smooth.

Divide the dough in half, flatten into discs, and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

In a large pot, add the cherries, water, cornstarch, sugar, and lemon juice and stir together.

Heat on medium-high heat until liquid is boiling, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the sauce has thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Roll out the dough on a floured surface until it is 1/8-inch thick.

Use a 6-inch round biscuit cutter to cut out 12 discs, gathering and re-rolling the dough as necessary.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silpat mats.

Place 6 cut-out discs on each of the prepared baking sheets.

Place about ¼ cup of cherry pie filling in the center of each disc.

Dip your finger into water and moisten the outer rim of each dough disc.

Fold each disc in half to cover the filling, then press the edges of the dough together and fold them over to seal them. Refrigerate the empanadas for at least 30 minutes before baking.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Whisk together the egg and water until combined.

Brush the top of each empanada with egg wash and then sprinkle with coarse sugar, if using.

Bake the empanadas for 20 to 22 minutes, until golden brown.

Let cool, then serve.

Sweet, Gooey Cherry Pie Empanadas Recipe

These homemade empanadas are filled with a gooey cherry pie filling, though you can get creative and fill them with any sweet filling you'd like.

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

  • For the dough
  • 2 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup cold butter, cut into pieces
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons cold water
  • For the filling
  • 4 cups pitted sweet cherries, fresh or frozen
  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • For the egg wash
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon water

Optional Ingredients

  • Coarse sugar, for sprinkling

Directions

  1. Make the dough: Add the flour, sugar, and salt to the bowl of a food processor, and pulse until combined.
  2. Add the cold butter, eggs, and water to the food processor and pulse until a dough forms.
  3. Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and use your hands to knead the dough until it is smooth.
  4. Divide the dough in half, flatten into discs, and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
  5. Make the filling: In a large pot, add the cherries, water, cornstarch, sugar, and lemon juice and stir together.
  6. Heat on medium-high heat until liquid is boiling, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the sauce has thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
  7. Roll out the dough on a floured surface until it is 1/8-inch thick.
  8. Use a 6-inch round biscuit cutter to cut out 12 discs, gathering and re-rolling the dough as necessary.
  9. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silpat mats.
  10. Place 6 cut-out discs on each of the prepared baking sheets.
  11. Place about ¼ cup of cherry pie filling in the center of each disc.
  12. Dip your finger into water and moisten the outer rim of each dough disc.
  13. Fold each disc in half to cover the filling, then press the edges of the dough together and fold them over to seal them. Refrigerate the empanadas for at least 30 minutes before baking.
  14. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  15. Whisk together the egg and water until combined.
  16. Brush the top of each empanada with egg wash and then sprinkle with coarse sugar, if using.
  17. Bake the empanadas for 20 to 22 minutes, until golden brown.
  18. Let cool, then serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 367
Total Fat 16.8 g
Saturated Fat 10.0 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 80.7 mg
Total Carbohydrates 50.9 g
Dietary Fiber 2.0 g
Total Sugars 25.9 g
Sodium 118.2 mg
Protein 4.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What other fillings can I use in this sweet empanada recipe?

There are so many different fillings that can be used with this dough instead of cherry pie filling. One choice is apple pie filling, seasoned with cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar for a classic flavor. Peach or apricot fillings, either fresh or preserved, offer a sweet, slightly tangy alternative. For a tropical flair, try pineapple or mango fillings, which pair beautifully with a hint of coconut or lime zest. Berries like blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries make vibrant, juicy fillings, either solo or combined for a mixed-berry twist. 

Creamy options include dulce de leche, sweetened cream cheese, or ricotta blended with powdered sugar and vanilla. Chocolate lovers can opt for Nutella, chocolate ganache, or a mixture of chocolate chips and marshmallows for a s'mores-inspired filling. You could also combine fillings, such as banana slices with caramel or strawberries with mascarpone. Nuts like pecans or walnuts, mixed with honey or maple syrup, add a satisfying crunch. Even custards or pudding, like vanilla, butterscotch, or matcha, can create unique textures and flavors. With so many filling possibilities, dessert empanadas can be tailored to suit every preference and occasion. 

What are some tips to make sure these empanadas turn out perfectly?

To ensure your empanadas turn out perfectly, attention to detail is key. Make sure the dough is well-chilled and you don't skip the chilling steps, because it makes the dough easier to handle, less sticky, and hold its shape better during baking. Roll the dough evenly to avoid thick or thin spots that can affect cooking time or lead to soggy bottoms. Make sure the filling has cooled before adding it to the dough also helps to avoid the bottoms getting soggy. 

When filling the empanadas, avoid overstuffing, as too much filling can cause them to burst open. To ensure the edges are sealed properly, make sure you brush the edges with water before folding the dough over. After folding, press the edges firmly with your fingers, then crimp with a fork or pinch the edges into decorative pleats for an extra-secure seal. This step helps keep the filling from leaking out during cooking.  Finally, let the empanadas cool slightly before serving to allow the filling to set, ensuring a neat and delicious bite every time.

