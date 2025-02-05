Sweet, Gooey Cherry Pie Empanadas Recipe

Empanadas are a beloved treat, originating in Spain but enjoyed around the world, celebrated for their portability, versatility, and endless filling possibilities. While savory versions often steal the spotlight, dessert empanadas are a fun and creative twist that transforms this classic pastry into a sweet dessert. These sweet, gooey cherry pie empanadas from recipe developer Jessica Morone combine the nostalgia of a homemade cherry pie with the convenience of a hand-held treat. Featuring a tender, flaky homemade dough and a vibrant, made-from-scratch cherry pie filling, these empanadas are baked to golden perfection.

Sweet empanadas like these are ideal for picnics, road trips, or casual gatherings. Their individual portions make them easy to pack and share, while their sturdy crust ensures they hold up well during travel. Serve them as-is, or pair them with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra indulgent touch. Whether enjoyed fresh from the oven or at room temperature, these cherry pie empanadas are sure to become a favorite.