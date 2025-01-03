Our Chef-Approved Tip For Easier Empanadas Is A Store-Bought Shortcut

Empanadas are a delicious and comforting handheld pie beloved across Latin America, with good reason. They are a practical snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, with tasty fillings that can be savory or sweet to fit the mood or need. They are brilliant as a breakfast on the go, for lunch accompanying a soup or salad, or for a light evening meal known in Latin American countries as merienda. Best of all, they are easy to make at home, especially if you try an expert's little shortcut. Lorena Cantarovici, owner of Denver's Maria Empanada, shared some great time-saving tips with us. "The biggest time saver I recommend for beginners is to buy pre-made empanada dough," she said.

"Empanadas have two main elements: the dough and the filling", said Cantarovici, whose shop specializes in Argentinian-style empanadas. "In fact, in most countries, families that make empanadas at home buy frozen empanada disks at their local markets". It is important to note that the type of dough, its preparation, whether it is salty or sweet, and the ingredients of the filling can vary not only between countries, but also between cities. The name empanada comes from the Spanish verb "empanar," which according to the Royal Spanish Academy means "to enclose something in dough or bread to bake it in the oven." It is worth clarifying, however, that empanadas are not exclusively cooked in the oven, as there are recipes for empanadas that are fried in oil.

