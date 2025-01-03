Our Chef-Approved Tip For Easier Empanadas Is A Store-Bought Shortcut
Empanadas are a delicious and comforting handheld pie beloved across Latin America, with good reason. They are a practical snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, with tasty fillings that can be savory or sweet to fit the mood or need. They are brilliant as a breakfast on the go, for lunch accompanying a soup or salad, or for a light evening meal known in Latin American countries as merienda. Best of all, they are easy to make at home, especially if you try an expert's little shortcut. Lorena Cantarovici, owner of Denver's Maria Empanada, shared some great time-saving tips with us. "The biggest time saver I recommend for beginners is to buy pre-made empanada dough," she said.
"Empanadas have two main elements: the dough and the filling", said Cantarovici, whose shop specializes in Argentinian-style empanadas. "In fact, in most countries, families that make empanadas at home buy frozen empanada disks at their local markets". It is important to note that the type of dough, its preparation, whether it is salty or sweet, and the ingredients of the filling can vary not only between countries, but also between cities. The name empanada comes from the Spanish verb "empanar," which according to the Royal Spanish Academy means "to enclose something in dough or bread to bake it in the oven." It is worth clarifying, however, that empanadas are not exclusively cooked in the oven, as there are recipes for empanadas that are fried in oil.
Use store-bought dough to make empanadas effortlessly
Cantarovici describes using store-bought empanada dough or disks as "a tremendous time saver. More and more you can find at Latin supermarkets in your town or even online. And you can choose between flakey or soft dough styles to see which ones you like better." Another quick shortcut for making flaky empanadas is to use canned biscuits, if you cannot find ready-made empanada disks. Check the recipe for the best type of dough to use if you're baking or frying the empanadas.
Whichever dough you prefer, buying it already made will free your time to concentrate on making the tasty fillings. Empanadas are super versatile, as they can be filled with a wide variety of things. In Argentina, a hearty ground beef filling is classic, while popular options in Mexico include chicken mole and even canned tuna cooked with tomatoes, garlic, capers, and olives. You can also freeze them, once they cool, to enjoy later or if you need something quick and tasty to offer unexpected visitors. They are easily reheated in just a few minutes in the oven, air fryer, or on a pan on the stovetop, but it's best to stay away from the microwave, as this will make the dough soggy and unappealing. Try your hand at making these green chili chicken empanadas or a Latin American favorite filled with guava and cream cheese using your favorite store-bought dough. "Making empanadas should be a labor of love but not laborious," Cantarovici said.