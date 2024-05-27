How To Make Easy Breakfast Empanadas With Store-Bought Dough

If you're a fan of easy-to-make breakfast items like sandwiches and breakfast burritos, why not bake up a batch of empanadas to change up your quick morning meal? Using convenient store-bought dough makes it so much easier, whether you buy the dough disks packaged specially for empanadas or a prepared pie dough. You can fill your empanadas with all of your favorite breakfast flavors, both sweet and savory. Your imagination and pantry are the only constraints.

Store-bought empanada dough is very easy to use. Each circle is separated by a thin plastic sheet to prevent the dough from sticking. That sheet can also be used to hold the dough in your hand as you pinch the stuffed empanada closed, making quick work of sealing up the pockets. If empanada discs aren't available where you normally shop, you can substitute ready-to-use pie dough for a slightly different texture or even puff pastry instead. You'll need to cut circles from the dough yourself, or to make things easier, just cut the dough in squares. You can round off the pointy triangle when you fold the dough, or just have triangle-shaped empanadas.