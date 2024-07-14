Canned Biscuits Are The Secret To Effortless Empanadas

We love full-blown meals that can fit in the palm of our hand, and empanadas fit this bill perfectly. You often see them at street fairs and farmer's markets, where they make for an ideal on-the-go snack. You can also make them at home, but whipping up tasty empanadas can take a whopping five hours, depending on how long you let your meat marinate. Plus, if you're making the dough from scratch, you'll need to let it rest in the fridge before you can use it.

But there's no rule saying you have to make empanada dough from scratch — and there's an easy shortcut you can supplement with here. Just grab refrigerated canned biscuit dough, separate it into biscuits, and then roll them out into 6-inch circles. Spoon a small amount of filling on top of each one, then fold each round in half and seal the edges together with a fork. After the empanadas are completely assembled, toss them in the oven on a lined baking sheet for anywhere between 10 and 14 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Your final product should be nice and golden brown on the top, with melted cheese (if using) in the middle.