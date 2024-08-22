For Perfect Empanada Fillings, Pay Attention To 3 Key Factors

Savory or sweet... flour or corn dough... there are many styles of empanadas from various cuisines around the world. There are the classic Spanish empanadas sometimes stuffed with tuna, Colombian empanadas often made of corn dough and filled with various ingredients, and even Argentina has its own version of the food. However, sometimes homemade is best. Making homemade empanadas is a delicate process from forming the dough, cooking the filling, and then putting it all together for cooking. So, to find out the important components to pull off the filling effortlessly, Tasting Table spoke to Ronaldo Linares, a private chef and media personality who can be found on Instagram and TikTok.

"Here are my three key factors to look for when making empanada fillings to achieve a balanced texture that is flavorful, moist, and cohesive," says Linares. "The filling should be moist and juicy but not wet, if it's too wet the dough will get soggy. [When] seasoning the filling, you only get one shot at this, make sure your spices, herbs, and salt are on point." A final tip: "The filling should have a chunky consistency, not smooth. Make sure your filling is easy to work with," he says.