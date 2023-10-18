Cold Filling Is The Key To Avoiding Soggy Empanadas

Empanadas are a delicious multicultural culinary experience. We love to eat these hand-held pockets of flavorful filling wrapped in crust, no matter what part of the world they represent. Whether baked or fried, the texture of the exterior is key to a successful empanada — the filling should be safely enclosed in tender, browned dough without leaking. You know how we feel about soggy bottoms on pies, and that goes double for a handheld pie! One key to achieving empanada nirvana is ensuring that the filling is cold before the empanada is folded so that it doesn't bubble out and dampen the crust.

The best empanadas have a rich, moist filling that contrasts with the baked dough exterior. The moisture in the filling comes to a simmer in the oven, expanding as it heats. If the filling expands too much, it can push through the sealed edge of the empanada. By chilling the filling, you are giving the pastry the necessary time to become golden brown and delicious before the filling has a chance to leak out.