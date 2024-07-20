Summery Strawberry Basil Upside-Down Cake Recipe
One of the absolute best things about summer is the abundance of fresh produce. It seems like everything is in season at once, meaning that it's the perfect time to bake with it all. This summery strawberry basil upside-down cake from recipe developer Jessica Morone offers a great way to use two ingredients in season right now: fresh strawberries and basil. Strawberry season generally runs from May through early July, and basil is freshest from June through September, so we're in peak strawberry-basil season in July. Even if it isn't summer, however, you should be able to find these ingredients in the supermarket all year round to give you a summery boost during the colder months.
This cake adds a sophisticated flavor profile to a classic recipe by combining the juicy sweetness of strawberries with the more herbaceous flavor of basil. It's also a fairly easy dessert to make, though it looks stunning. You can pair this cake with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream to add a creamy element and make it an even more special dessert, or serve it all on its own. This strawberry basil upside-down cake is likely to impress everyone at your upcoming summer parties, no matter how you serve it.
Gather the ingredients for this summery strawberry basil upside-down cake
For this summery cake, you will need to get fresh strawberries and basil, along with some ingredients from your pantry including butter, sugar, olive oil, flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and milk. While there are many different types of basil, this recipe was made with sweet basil, which is one of the most common.
If you want to use frozen strawberries for this recipe you can. Slice them up and put them in the baking pan while they are still frozen: There is no need to thaw them before using them in this recipe. If the olive oil is too strong of a flavor for your liking, you can swap it out with a more neutral oil like canola or vegetable oil.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare your pan
Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
Step 3: Combine butter and sugar
Combine the melted butter and sugar in a small bowl.
Step 4: Add butter and sugar to the pan
Spread the butter/sugar mixture evenly in the bottom of the prepared pan.
Step 5: Add strawberries to the pan
Place the strawberries in an even layer over the mixture in the pan. Set aside.
Step 6: Combine olive oil and basil
In a small bowl, combine the olive oil and basil. Set aside.
Step 7: Whisk together the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Step 8: Beat butter, sugar, and olive oil togehter
In a large bowl, beat together the butter, sugar, and olive oil mixture until smooth.
Step 9: Add the remaining wet ingredients
Add the eggs, vanilla extract, and milk, and beat until well incorporated, scraping down the sides as necessary.
Step 10: Mix in the dry ingredients
Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients and beat until just combined.
Step 11: Spread the batter in the pan
Spread the batter evenly over the strawberries in the pan.
Step 12: Bake the upside-down cake
Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, until lightly browned on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Step 13: Invert the cake
Let the cake cool in the pan for 20 minutes, then invert the cake onto a serving plate.
Step 14: Serve the upside-down cake
Slice and serve.
- For the Topping
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced
- For the Cake
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened
- ½ cup white sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ cup milk
What are some tips for inverting an upside-down cake?
Figuring out when exactly to flip an upside-down cake onto a plate is an essential step in the process of making this dessert. If you flip it over too soon not only might you burn your hands, but the top won't be set and the juices could run everywhere. But if you wait till the cake has cooled, the top will be set in the pan and you will have trouble removing it. So you want to make sure the cake is still warm, but not too warm. This point occurs about 15-20 minutes after the cake has been removed from the oven.
Once you are ready to invert the cake, run a knife around the edges to loosen any stuck gooey bits. Place a flat plate over the top of the cake pan and flip the cake over in 1 quick motion. You can tap the top of the pan to help the cake release, then carefully lift the pan from the cake. It should have beautifully inverted onto the plate. In the event that you have any fruit left behind, just add it carefully to any bald patches on the cake and gently smooth it over, being careful not to lift any other the topping.
Do strawberry and basil go well together and what other herbs go well with strawberries?
You might be worried that the strong flavor of basil will overpower the strawberry flavor in this cake, but strawberries and basil go very well together. Strawberries have a sweet and tart flavor, while basil is fresh and herby. When combined, the basil balances out the sweetness of the strawberries and you end up with a more complex flavor than if you just use strawberries alone.
Mint is another herb frequently paired with strawberries. Basil and mint are in the same family of herbs, and like basil, mint balances the sweetness of strawberries and adds a refreshing flavor. If you want to swap the basil out for mint in this recipe, use only half the amount as mint has a stronger flavor.
At the height of summer, you can also experiment with other herbs in your garden that work well in baked goods. Lemon balm would add a zesty flavor that offsets the sweetness of the berries. A pinch of lavender adds a lovely delicate floral aroma. Minced fresh rosemary would add a touch of pine; tarragon has a sweet, mild anise-lemon flavor; and thyme, also a member of the mint family, leans towards minty, citrussy, and woodsy notes that would add depths of complexity to the cake.