Summery Strawberry Basil Upside-Down Cake Recipe

One of the absolute best things about summer is the abundance of fresh produce. It seems like everything is in season at once, meaning that it's the perfect time to bake with it all. This summery strawberry basil upside-down cake from recipe developer Jessica Morone offers a great way to use two ingredients in season right now: fresh strawberries and basil. Strawberry season generally runs from May through early July, and basil is freshest from June through September, so we're in peak strawberry-basil season in July. Even if it isn't summer, however, you should be able to find these ingredients in the supermarket all year round to give you a summery boost during the colder months.

This cake adds a sophisticated flavor profile to a classic recipe by combining the juicy sweetness of strawberries with the more herbaceous flavor of basil. It's also a fairly easy dessert to make, though it looks stunning. You can pair this cake with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream to add a creamy element and make it an even more special dessert, or serve it all on its own. This strawberry basil upside-down cake is likely to impress everyone at your upcoming summer parties, no matter how you serve it.