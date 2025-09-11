15 Common Kitchen Items To Toss For A Less Cluttered Space

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, but it also seems to be the center of gravity for any household odds and ends. When it gets to the point that the room no longer feels designed for cooking, it's time for a serious declutter.

The first thing to do is get rid of everything that doesn't really belong in the kitchen — school bags, sports equipment, dog toys, and so on. The second is to make sure everything has a place, even if it's in the infamous junk drawer. If you've done this and you're still finding the clutter overwhelming, you need to start getting rid of things.

Whether you want to achieve total minimalism, take a few tips from Martha Stewart, or just close the drawers without a fight, these tips will help you decide what needs to go.