How A Plastic Fork Will Protect Your Vegetable Garden From Animals

The nifty little trick is an effective way to keep the garden clear of predators. It's best to place one fork every 4-6 inches around the edges of flower beds and in between growing plants to create a type of fencing around the area. The utensils need to be close enough together so that the pests can't slip through. For an even easier way to space it out, use a muffin tin in the soil to mark where to set down the fork. Adjust the spacing if necessary depending on how frequent the animals come to play. Make sure the fork is securely plucked into the soil and is pointed up. Using your bare hands over wearing gloves while setting down the cutlery is also a good idea.

As for the color of the fork, it actually does matter what hue you put int the ground. Bright, white or more reflective ones are more successful in keeping away creatures as sunlight that bounces off will throw off animals. Squirrels, rabbits, birds, and cats will be more affected by the hack over smaller critters as they will be physically blocked from entering the garden. Larger beasts such as deer can be startled by seeing the forks in front of them and will then become discouraged to prance into the lush lawn.