How A Plastic Fork Will Protect Your Vegetable Garden From Animals
Gardening is a great hobby to relieve stress after a long week's work. Growing vegetables, flowers, fruits, and plants in your garden can bring a great deal of joy, but those pesky animals who claw up the produce can be a source of fist-clenching tension. However, the solution to this tear-out-your-hair problem is simple: a plastic fork. This hack involves putting forks in the garden with their prongs facing upwards towards the sky. The cheap and easy tip will stop animals such as birds, squirrels, and other pests from digging through the dirt with their grubby little paws.
The trick works because some animals may mistake the utensil for another animal or predator, forcing them to scurry away in fear. Other creatures might be looking through the soil for a bite to eat and possibly accidentally step on a sharp fork bit in the process. Rabbits, birds, and other furry beasts may also be put off by the human scent found on the plastic forks and could feel like they need to stay away.
How to set up forks to keep your garden safe
The nifty little trick is an effective way to keep the garden clear of predators. It's best to place one fork every 4-6 inches around the edges of flower beds and in between growing plants to create a type of fencing around the area. The utensils need to be close enough together so that the pests can't slip through. For an even easier way to space it out, use a muffin tin in the soil to mark where to set down the fork. Adjust the spacing if necessary depending on how frequent the animals come to play. Make sure the fork is securely plucked into the soil and is pointed up. Using your bare hands over wearing gloves while setting down the cutlery is also a good idea.
As for the color of the fork, it actually does matter what hue you put int the ground. Bright, white or more reflective ones are more successful in keeping away creatures as sunlight that bounces off will throw off animals. Squirrels, rabbits, birds, and cats will be more affected by the hack over smaller critters as they will be physically blocked from entering the garden. Larger beasts such as deer can be startled by seeing the forks in front of them and will then become discouraged to prance into the lush lawn.