The Dollar Store Hack That Eliminates Tupperware Lid Clutter In The Kitchen
When it comes to food storage, tupperware containers have been a household name for decades. Even with the famous company filing for bankruptcy last year, the term "tupperware" is still synonymous with food storage. In fact, you've probably got your share of tupperware containers lying around the kitchen, whether they're actually of the Tupperware brand or not. I find myself struggling to store these containers properly, especially when it comes to those finicky lids. Do you stack them together? Pile them into the back of the cabinet behind the containers themselves, hoping they won't fall over when you go to grab one off the top of the stack? If you've been wondering how to solve your lid woes, we've got a simple Tupperware lid storage hack that will save you time, space, and sanity: All you need to do is hop over to your local Dollar Tree and grab a napkin holder.
Napkin holders come in all shapes, but you want to go for the kind shaped like tacos. These are the perfect size and sturdiness for placing your tupperware lids in a nice stack, holding them sideways so they don't take up quite as much cabinet space. It's also a breeze to grab lids from a napkin holder without worrying about sending the whole stack toppling over, which is already a win in my books.
Beautifying your messy tupperware cabinet
Now that you've got a reliable way to organize your tupperware lids and keep your kitchen cabinets nice and tidy, it's time to step things up and create a cabinet display you can be proud of. Dollar Tree stores often have good finds for cheap, so keep an eye out for its higher-end napkin holders that suit your existing decor. Different Dollar Trees also carry different stock, so if you don't find anything you want at one location, scope out a new one to see what its wares are.
You can stack a few napkin holders together if you have a big collection of tupperware lids, placing the containers themselves to the side for an easy grab-and-go method of cabinet organization. This is a great way to stash lids of different sizes, too, so you don't have to go rooting around through one single napkin holder to find the exact size you need. Since they're so affordable, you could even swap out napkin holders based on holidays or seasons for a rotating lid display. Extra storage pizzazz and a tidier kitchen cabinet, all for the low cost of a trip to the Dollar Tree and a few bucks? Now that's a home decor win.