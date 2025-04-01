When it comes to food storage, tupperware containers have been a household name for decades. Even with the famous company filing for bankruptcy last year, the term "tupperware" is still synonymous with food storage. In fact, you've probably got your share of tupperware containers lying around the kitchen, whether they're actually of the Tupperware brand or not. I find myself struggling to store these containers properly, especially when it comes to those finicky lids. Do you stack them together? Pile them into the back of the cabinet behind the containers themselves, hoping they won't fall over when you go to grab one off the top of the stack? If you've been wondering how to solve your lid woes, we've got a simple Tupperware lid storage hack that will save you time, space, and sanity: All you need to do is hop over to your local Dollar Tree and grab a napkin holder.

Napkin holders come in all shapes, but you want to go for the kind shaped like tacos. These are the perfect size and sturdiness for placing your tupperware lids in a nice stack, holding them sideways so they don't take up quite as much cabinet space. It's also a breeze to grab lids from a napkin holder without worrying about sending the whole stack toppling over, which is already a win in my books.