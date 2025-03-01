14 Kitchen Appliances You Really Don't Need (And Why)
Many kitchen appliances we know and love promise us culinary freedom, efficiency, and convenience, but not all of them live up to these lofty expectations. Some of these gadgets ultimately prove to be unnecessary expenses that eat up counter space and gather dust. Although some of these appliances are truly indispensable, others are simply redundant and overhyped. We spoke with Suraiya Fardous, a food appliance reviewer at Dinegear, to help home cooks make more informed decisions. Fardous imparted some knowledge on which kitchen appliances are the most overhyped, the biggest money wasters, and some of the practical alternatives that can save you time, space, and cash.
Bread makers
A bread maker might seem like a natural investment for homemade bread lovers, but they often turn into a bulky obstacle on your countertop. Suraiya Fardous notes, "These appliances tend to take up a lot of space, and honestly, I've found they're rarely used enough to justify their cost." Even though the idea of baking fresh bread from home with minimal effort is appealing, many people find that they use the machine far less than they'd like to admit before resorting to just purchasing loaves from the store all over again.
Making bread by hand the old-fashioned way can be just as versatile and enjoyable with nothing but a basic oven, mixing bowl, and a little bit of patience. Bread-making machines can also limit your creativity by baking only one loaf shape, whereas your trusty oven provides space for more flexibility to experiment with any shape, height, texture, and technique you can think of. The investment of money and space required of a bread maker makes it an unnecessary buy for most home cooks. If you don't mind the process of breadmaking, a conventional oven will offer you the same results without the eyesore and expenses, making this machine a kitchen paperweight that could easily be skipped by most.
Ice cream makers
One can see how an ice cream maker could be a fun and exciting addition to a kitchen, but it's also easy to see how they often lose their charm after a couple of uses. Of course, if you're someone with a strong ice cream habit and strict dietary requirements, go for it. But, according to Suraiya Fardous, it's important to remember that "what works for one kitchen might not be essential for another." The issue with ice cream makers is that they require a ton of foresight and preparation, ample space in the freezer for your mixing bowl, and considerable effort to get the consistency you want.
While your DIY ice cream might sound tempting, store-bought options are undeniably more convenient, diverse, and incredibly delicious without the hours of attention required. A powerful blender or food processor can very easily create the frozen treats you crave using nothing but some frozen fruit and dairy alternatives, eliminating any need for a specialized machine or attachment. With their highly limited use and the hassle involved, ice cream makers quickly become regulated to the back of the kitchen cupboard. For those still tempted to splurge, look into a solid blender of food process as the superior, versatile option. More utility, less clutter.
Hot dog toasters
A hot dog toaster sounds like a quirky, convenient gag-gadget, but they truly offer minimal value beyond the novelty factor (which, for some, is enough). These appliances are built to accomplish the two-in-one task of toasting buns and cooking hot dogs simultaneously, but a standard toaster oven and stovetop can accomplish the same thing with even better results. Not only do they fit the noticeable pattern of taking up counter and cupboard space, but they also lack any versatility since these sorts of machines are limited to singular purposes.
Cleaning also seems like a nightmare since grease and crumbs are bound to accumulate in the crevices of the machine. Instead of bothering with the hot dog taster, home cooks should instead opt for a good skillet and toaster, both of which provide much more functionality. In most kitchens, this really isn't worth the cost or space.
Air fryers
Often hailed as the healthier alternative to deep frying, air fryers have become the ultimate viral kitchen appliance. With the promise of golden, crispy food with little to no oil needed, this gadget has taken the culinary world by storm. However, the air fryer's value in the kitchen is up for debate. While it can produce crispy textures very close to traditional oil frying, air fryers can be narrow in scope, often just suited for foods like fries, chicken wings, or frozen dishes. Considering the typical items that tend to be thrown in, few people realize that their standard, full-size ovens nowadays provide the same convection heat and airflow combination that accomplishes the same desired effects.
Additionally, while air fryers do promise convenience, the cooking process can still require some effort and attention. Washing the bulky basket that accompanies the fryer is a hassle in comparison to a simple baking pan– eliminating much of the promise of simplicity and ease. Ultimately, air fryers may be a good option for those who fry regularly, but for the casual cook, they may become just another appliance gathering dust in storage.
Large food processors
There's no doubt that the best food processors can be incredibly helpful in streamlining meal preparations, but large models frequently take up more space than they're worth. Suraiya Fardous points out, "Large food processors are awesome for big jobs, but most of the time, I only use them for small stuff like chopping or slicing — stuff I could easily do with a knife or a smaller gadget." These giant machines usually come with an assortment of attachments for various tasks. While food processors can indeed efficiently chop up vegetables, mix dough, and grate cheese, many of these tasks can be done just as effectively with basic kitchen tools (a good knife, a box grater, your hands) and an extra five minutes.
If you're someone who doesn't regularly need to prepare big batches of food, a smaller and more compact food processor and smaller manual tools can give you equally good results. A larger machine is typically an inefficient choice for home cooks, so opting for the more manageable options available can maximize kitchen space and functionality without all the clutter. "I've learned that sometimes, simpler tools last longer and work just as well."
Slushie makers and smoothie bowl machines
The virality-driven trend appliances like slushie makers and smoothie bowl machines can seem like a fun-filled addition to the kitchen, but they often end up being more trouble than they're worth. "When it comes to trendy or viral appliances, it's easy to get caught up in the hype, but they often don't live up to expectations. These can become more of a hassle than a help after a few tries," says Suraiya Fardous. These machines are designed to make specific desserts or frozen drinks, but they require a deceptive amount of maintenance and cleaning. They're one-trick ponies, offering virtually no use beyond slushies and smoothie bowls.
Instead of paying for these specialty, hyper-specific appliances, a high-powered blender can do just as good a job while providing a wider array of uses. With a good quality blender, you can make all the slushies, smoothies, nut butters, and soups your heart desires — reducing the need for a plethora of machines in those cupboards. For those seeking convenience and versatility, be sure to ask yourself if a more versatile machine can accomplish the need you're seeking to fulfill before opting for the more limited-use, popular gadgets.
Multicookers
Multicookers are usually marketed as the all-in-one super appliance that'll have you throwing out a drawer of pots and pans, but the reality is a little different. As Suraiya Fardous puts it, "sound amazing because they do everything, but honestly, I've seen a lot of people end up using them for just one thing, like rice — which makes them feel kind of pointless if you already have basic pots and pans."
Even though multicookers can replace many appliances, they end up being used for a single purpose, like rice or slow cooking, leaving their multitude of features underutilized. For a lot of folks, simple kitchen tools like pots, pans, and an oven can get the same results without the addition of this especially large cooker adding bulk to the counter. If a multicooker is only being utilized for a couple of functions here and there, it's likely not worth your investment. Those with limited space should consider whether they need an all-in-one device or if these same things can be done with tools they already possess. A simpler kitchen arrangement usually proves to be the most efficient and functional in the long run.
Electric egg cookers
Electric egg cookers are marketed to cook the most perfect eggs with little effort, but they're the definition of unnecessary. A run-of-the-mill pot and boiling can give the same result with just a bit of attention; the length of two songs, tops! "I've found that some overly specific specialty appliances — like egg boilers — are often unnecessary for most people," notes Suraiya Fardous. While these gadgets claim to make steaming, poaching, and boiling eggs foolproof, the reality is that the average stovetop options and microwaves do the exact same thing.
Additionally, electric egg cookers need extra storage room and often come with a bunch of small components that can be lost, rendering the machine useless for future use. For home cooks who make eggs daily, a saucepan and your oven timer are just as useful and versatile. Instead of adding another gadget to the collection, stick to tried and true methods that don't require additional appliances. Considering that a small pot is a kitchen must-have with endless uses, electric egg cookers are unneeded.
Popcorn makers
A standalone popcorn maker might seem seductive to snack lovers, but it's just another example of a redundant, single-use gadget that can easily be substituted for something more efficient. A simple pot with depth on the stovetop with some oil and kernels will yield delicious results, often with a lot more control over the flavor profile and ingredients. "Use a stovetop pot or microwave," notes Suraiya Fardous. Popcorn offers little advantage over stovetop methods while taking up counter and storage space. While some models use air-popping technologies for minimal oil usage and lower calories, this can be replicated using low-fat microwaveable popcorn or a covered pan with less oil.
Also, popcorn makers typically need extra maintenance, often requiring tiny parts that need to be washed and wiped down. For those who enjoy popcorn and don't want another appliance cluttering the kitchen, a heavy-bottomed saucepan or a microwave-safe bowl with a cover will give you more convenient alternatives.
Juciers
Juicers have been marketed for years as a healthy and convenient addition to the kitchen, but they often come with far more drawbacks than benefits. "Electric juicers? They're such a pain to clean and take up so much room — I'd rather just use a blender or a simple manual juicer," says Suraiya Fardous. Fresh juice is undeniably delicious and nutritious, but the effort in washing, chopping, and peeling fruits and veg, as well as washing the juicer's many components and blades, can make the process very tedious. Many juicers are massive and require ample storage space, in turn making them impractical for small kitchens. Also, you might've heard that juicing removes much of the beneficial fibers found in produce, leading to sugar spikes in comparison to eating whole foods or blending a smoothie.
Instead of buying a juicer, you may find a good blender to be a more fruitful investment. Blender can make soups, sauces, smoothies, etc. while still retaining the fiber and nutrients (pour your juice through a fine mesh strainer to remove the pulp if you'd like). Unless you're fully devoted to juicing as a very regular habit, it's more trouble than it's worth.
Mandoline slicers
Mandoline slicers promise quickness and precision when slicing your produce, but it does little beyond what a good knife can accomplish. "I've noticed that a mandoline slicer is one of those appliances people often think they need. While it can help with uniform slicing, I've found that a sharp knife and a little practice can do the same job — without the added cost or storage space," explains Suraiya Fardous. While electric mandolines especially are known to create uniform slices with speed, they can also be tough to clean, bulky to store, and dangerous to use without proper technique or safety measures.
Many home cooks find themselves using the mandoline only a handful of times before heading back to their chef's knife for their slicing tasks. In addition, electric mandolines come with a bunch of blade attachments, which can be cumbersome to switch and maintain. Instead of spending on another single-purpose gadget (one of many), a great knife and cutting board provide a better alternative. Learning the correct knife skills will not only replace the need for this machine, but it'll also improve overall ease in the kitchen. As with the large food processors, don't bother with this one unless you're preparing bulk quantities.
Electric griddles
Electric griddles seem to be a convenient tool for preparing grilled sandwiches, eggs, pancakes, etc., but they usually take up considerably more space than they're even worth. "The nonstick coating on many budget and even mid-range models tends to wear off quickly, making them useless after a short time. A good stovetop pan often works just as well and lasts much longer," suggests Suraiya Fardous. While they offer a wide cooking surface, the size of the electric griddle can be a drawback for those with limited counter or storage space. These griddles also require an electric outlet, limiting their portability and adding to the tangle of kitchen chords.
For those who only occasionally make traditional American breakfast foods, a regular nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet will achieve the same results without the bulk. If you're not frequently cooking large batches of pancakes or grilled items, you'll have little use for this addition to your kitchen.
Waffle maker
Waffle makers are among the aforementioned items that often end up gathering dust after a few uses. Suraiya Fardous points out that "If an appliance has a lot of moving parts, heating elements, or a nonstick coating, it's more likely to wear out quickly." While dedicated waffle makers certainly create golden, crisp waffles, their obvious single-use nature makes them impractical for most kitchens. Most of these models require storage space and can, again, be tricky to clean. And because of the nature of nonstick coatings on such appliances, frequent use directly correlates to a shorter shelf life. In contrast, French toast and pancakes can be made with basic kitchen tools, providing a similar taste and breakfast experience without requiring another machine.
For those who only whip up waffles on the occasional Sunday, a stovetop waffle iron or multi-use grill featuring waffle plates will be the better option. While waffle makers have a place in the kitchen for full-course breakfast die-hards, home chefs can just experiment with other, equally delicious breakfast options that don't need a specialized electronic gadget.
Fancy espresso machines
Fancy espresso machines are a popular must-have for well-rounded kitchens and coffee enthusiasts, promising a cafe-caliber experience at home. However, Suraiya Fardous warns that these high-end machines may not always deliver on expectations. "They promise cafe-quality coffee, but many models have delicate internal parts that clog or break down within a couple of years, making repairs expensive or impossible. A simple manual espresso maker or quality drip machine tends to last much longer."
While they sometimes offer advanced features like installed grinders and water pressure controls, these machines are known to be prone to malfunctions that cannot be fixed by the novice at home, requiring a visit to a mechanic specializing in high-end espresso makers. Over time, these components are especially known to clog, making these repairs costly and even impractical.
For coffee fans who want a high-quality brew at all times, there are definitely more affordable alternatives out there. Manual espresso makers or quality French presses provide consistent results without the complex and sometimes expensive maintenance required of these expensive models. These easy options can last considerably longer, with virtually no components at risk of wearing out. Also, manual espresso setups allow for more control and flexibility, creating a personalized coffee experience for you. So, while the shiny allure of a fancy espresso maker is understandable, a more sturdy option may be the smarter choice in the long run.