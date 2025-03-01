14 Kitchen Appliances You Really Don't Need (And Why)

A bread maker might seem like a natural investment for homemade bread lovers, but they often turn into a bulky obstacle on your countertop. Suraiya Fardous notes, "These appliances tend to take up a lot of space, and honestly, I've found they're rarely used enough to justify their cost." Even though the idea of baking fresh bread from home with minimal effort is appealing, many people find that they use the machine far less than they'd like to admit before resorting to just purchasing loaves from the store all over again.

Making bread by hand the old-fashioned way can be just as versatile and enjoyable with nothing but a basic oven, mixing bowl, and a little bit of patience. Bread-making machines can also limit your creativity by baking only one loaf shape, whereas your trusty oven provides space for more flexibility to experiment with any shape, height, texture, and technique you can think of. The investment of money and space required of a bread maker makes it an unnecessary buy for most home cooks. If you don't mind the process of breadmaking, a conventional oven will offer you the same results without the eyesore and expenses, making this machine a kitchen paperweight that could easily be skipped by most.