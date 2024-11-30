How To Plan The Ultimate Holiday Party Buffet

Buffets should always go one way, so that guests don't run into one another while grabbing food. Plates, of course, need to go at the start of the buffet so that guests can serve themselves. But a rookie mistake would be putting all of your plates, napkins, utensils, and other serving tools at the very beginning of the buffet line.

You might think it's useful for your guests to be able to grab utensils up front, but you really don't want to make guests hold a handful of utensils and napkins while they try to serve themselves food. Instead, put only plates at the start of the line. At the very end of the buffet counter should be a utensil and napkins station (and drinks, if you're not serving them in a separate area). This way, no one will have to juggle multiple items while serving. Plus, they'll also know exactly what utensils they need for the items they ended up getting — no need to double back for a surprise soup spoon.

You may also want to provide extra, smaller plates for desserts. These can go towards the end of the buffet line in front of the dessert section. They can also sit at the front of your dessert area, if it's separate from your main buffet. If you're serving desserts after the rest of the buffet has occurred, hold the dessert plates back until dessert is served.

