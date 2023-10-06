The Clever Way To Determine How Many Drinks You'll Need For A Party

It's the age-old, party planning 101 question when it comes to stocking your fridge or a bar with beverages: How many bottles and cans do I need to buy to keep my guests happy? If you are like most, you end up with more leftover bottles of wine and cans of soda than you could possibly consume, which, honestly, is better than not having enough; however, if you are looking for a magic formula that gets party drinks right just about every time, there is a clever way to help you determine just how many drinks you need for your party.

After you know how many guests you are expecting, simply calculate two drinks for each guest in the first hour and then one drink for each guest for each successive hour after that. When you think of it in these terms, it makes it a little easier to figure out just how many bottles of beer, White Claw, Pinot Noir, water, and Diet Coke you need to have in your cooler or fridge.