10 Absolute Best Breads To Bake For Beginners

White dinner rolls are a classic bread to have with your meal, and baking them yourself couldn't be more rewarding. There's nothing better than warm bread, just out of the oven. The smell is enough to make you feel comforted, but biting into a fluffy, warm roll can be the most perfect way to make you and your family feel loved. Now, you might think this is out of your reach, but the truth is that it's totally possible for you to have that.

Even if you've never opened a packet of yeast before, it's still something anyone can achieve. Plus, if you have no experience kneading dough, yeast can do all the heavy lifting for you if you give it enough time. These five-ingredient yeast rolls are a great place to start getting used to yeast. You'll need some active dry yeast, bread flour, water, salt, a neutral vegetable oil like avocado oil, and some sugar. The sugar will help activate your yeast, so you'll start by mixing some warm water with the yeast and sugar. In a few minutes, your water will bubble and turn foamy. If it doesn't, that means your yeast is old and won't work. In fact, this is always a good trick to test your yeast before you mix it in with your dough.

After mixing all your ingredients together, you form it into a ball and let it rest for an hour before giving it a quick knead, dividing it into balls, and placing them in your baking dish with spaces in between each one, and letting them rest for another hour. After that, bake them in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Voilà, you've got freshly baked rolls to have with your dinner.