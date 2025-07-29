7 Ways To Use Up Your Old Bonne Maman Jars

Even if you're not wild about jam, a jar of Bonne Maman likely catches your eye in the grocery store aisle. It's hard to walk away from them without purchasing one or two, especially when there are so many delicious flavors and types of jam — and they look so darn charming. They dress up the kitchen table and make you feel like you're buttering a baguette on a little Parisian balcony, or a terrace in the French countryside. Once you've had your fill of strawberry, raspberry, or apricot jam, you might wonder how to use the empty jar. They're too beautiful to throw away! Thankfully, you don't have to. There are so many ways to repurpose these into decorative pieces, storage for other pantry goods, or even to use as crockery.

In this economy, many of us can't get enough of repurposing and upcycling kitchenware, grocery items, and what might otherwise be waste. It's no different when it comes to Bonne Maman jars. Their timeless look effortlessly makes your kitchen look more homey and even elegant. These jars are made with thick glass, which is sturdy enough for all sorts of uses. Plus, their iconic gingham lids are delightful additions. Whether you're a master at DIY or you just want an easy way to reduce your waste, here are some ways to use up your old Bonne Maman jars.